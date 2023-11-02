India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ruthless IND one win away from semis; SL aim to spoil the party
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: India continue their ruthless march on the road to the 2023 World Cup semifinal, and after wins over Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue have the opportunity to smash all permutations and combinations as they renew their battle against sub-continent rivals Sri Lanka. With one leg already in the semifinal, India have a 99.5 percent chance of sealing a spot in the final four, but a win today at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will all but guarantee it. With six wins from six matches, India, with 12 points, are the only unbeaten team in the World Cup and on current form, are favourites to extend their victory march by another game.
India have been unstoppable thus far in the tournament. Everything they touch turns into gold. Almost all their batters have gotten runs and every bowler has been among the wickets. If Hardik Pandya's absence due to injury was any bit of a concern, Mohammed Shami's nine wickets from two matches and Suryakumar Yadav's crucial 49 dispelled any such doubts. If there were worries pertaining to whether India could set up a total after chasing the first five games, they delivered that answer emphatically with a crushing 100-run win over defending champions England last Sunday. India are a formidable force to reckon with and Sri Lank will need to perform out of their skins to upstage the most in-form and red-hot team of the tournament.
The fierce contest is equally significant for Sri Lanka, who in all probability are out of contention for a place in the semis but are alive mathematically. Not only do they need to win their remaining three matches, but will also depend on the outcomes of other teams. Their campaign suffered a blow when Dasun Shanaka was ruled out, but Angelo Mathews' dream return injected some confidence back when Sri Lanka hammered England. The upswing however did not last, as following a defeat to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka slipped to the bottom half of the points table. But they will take heart from some of the individual performances that have lifted them in bits and pieces. Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha have combined to pick 20 wickets, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has been the star with the bat with 331 runs from six matches.
As for India, they will once again be without Hardik, whose continuous absence now seems to be becoming a tad concerning. Not only will Hardik miss today's match against Sri Lanka, he has also been ruled out of the tie against South Africa on November 5 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Wankhede has historically produced wickets that have suited batters and quicks more, which means that India are likely to go into the clash unchanged with both Shami and Surya retaining their places. Shreyas Iyer, who practiced long and hard against the short-ball during India's net sessions, will be persisted with at No. 4.
The last time India and Sri Lanka faced each other in an ICC tournament in Mumbai was during the famous 2011 World Cup final. The two teams very recently met each other in another final – of the Asia Cup, where India steamrolled Sri Lanka by bowling them out for 50 and cruising to a 10-wicket win and the latest chapter only promises to add to the long list of legendary matches between these sub-continent rivals. India vs Sri Lanka may not be as emotionally driven as India vs Pakistan or India vs Australia, but with so much history at stake, this one could be a cracker. Before the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka had India on the mat, and their surprise attacks could surprise the team of the tournament… or not.
- India are one win away from securing a place in the semifinal, while a defeat for Sri Lanka could mean curtains.
- Virat Kohli needs one more century to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.
- The last India vs Sri Lanka ICC match in India was the 2011 World Cup final
- Hardik Pandya has still not recovered and will not be available for today's match
- The teams batting first at the Wankhede this World Cup has put up scores of 399 and 382.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:31 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Still no Hardik Pandya? Not a problem
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: At first, when the news of Hardik Pandya's ankle injury emerged, a sense of panic crept within the hearts of a billion Indian cricket fans. It seemed as if his void would be impossible to fill, but such is the quality of players in India's squad that the belief couldn't have been farther from the truth. Mohammed Shami has breathed fire in the two matches that he has played, picking up nine wickets, and Suryakumar Yadav justified his inclusion in the Playing XI with a crucial 49 down the order in the last match against England. The transition has been so smooth that India's next biggest worry is who to drop once Hardik returns. WOW! Talk about the problems of plenty.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:20 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: The history
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka used to be a thing of beauty back in the 1990s and the 2000s. Powered by legends such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva, Muttiah Muralitharan, the two sub-continent giants produced many memorable contests. The rivalry gained even more momentum at the start of the new century, with Mahela Jayawardene hitting his stride and the addition of Kumar Sangakkara, which solidified Sri Lanka's dominance in batting. India had its own set of superstars in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and others, and the presence of quality cricketers in both sides made IND-SL games riveting with no clear favourites.
But in the last 10 years, the gulf between the two teams has only widened. India managed a seamless transition from the Tendulkar era to the Virat Kohli era, maintaining their competitive edge. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka struggled for an extended period to assemble a team that could mirror their past successes. It took them some time, but Sri Lanka have finally found their footing. Despite having to qualify for tournaments due to a drop in rankings, they have secured a spot in the World Cup's final 10. While their performance in the tournament hasn't been exceptional, Sri Lanka remains a formidable side in subcontinent conditions. They won the Asia Cup in 2022 and reached the final again just a month ago. Clearly, this team possesses a lot more substance.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:10 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: One half of Mumbai in Bandra, the other half at Wankhede
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Oh, it's already November 2, isn't it? Well, that gives the people of Mumbai not one but two fantastic reasons to celebrate today. Despite it being a Thursday, the city is abuzz with excitement. Why, you ask? India is set to play a World Cup match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, and it's also superstar Shahrukh Khan's birthday! With these two events coinciding, you can bet that Mumbai will be absolutely bustling.
The distance between Mannat, Shahrukh Khan's residence, and the Wankhede Stadium is roughly 18 kilometers, just an 18-minute drive away. However, brace yourself for some heavy traffic because the streets will be jam-packed. If you've ever been in Mumbai, you know how deeply the city adores its cricket and cinema. When both of these passions come together in one thrilling day, it makes for the perfect blend of excitement.
Already, thousands of people have gathered at Bandra Bandstand, but you can be sure that some will choose to head towards the stadium, where Indian cricket has created countless cherished memories.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:00 AM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello, all you wonderful people! Are you ready for some cricket? As the race for the semifinals intensifies, the Indian cricket team is back, aiming to continue their juggernaut against Sri Lanka today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A win today would secure India's spot in the semis and put Sri Lanka on the brink of elimination.
India have been an unstoppable force in this tournament, with a flawless record of 6 wins from 6 matches. Their recent clinical performance against England is a testament to the all-around strength of this team. For the first time in the tournament, they had to defend a total, and they excelled, triumphing with a resounding 100-run margin. Any team would approach facing this in-form Team India with caution. Which is why... a win by Sri Lanka today would be truly remarkable. So stay tuned. Chances are that you'll be in for another India vs Sri Lanka classic today.