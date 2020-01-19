India vs Sri Lanka Live score U19 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against India
India vs Sri Lanka Live score U19 World Cup: Follow live score and updates India U19 and Sri Lanka U19 match of Under 19 World Cup 2020 at Bloemfontein in South Africacricket Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ind U19 vs SL U19 live score: The Priyam Gard India U19 team will aim to repeat what the Prithvi Shaw-led side two years ago when they take on Sri Lanka in their first match of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa on Sunday. Defending champions India have won the tournament a record 4 times and no reason why they cannot become the first side to win it 5 times.
