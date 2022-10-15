India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022 Final: Renuka bags three wickets as IND-W crush SL-W, 6 down in Sylhet

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score Asia Cup T20 2022 Final: Opting to bat, Sri Lanka Women are six wickets down vs India Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 final, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be eyeing its sixth Asia Cup title, and will be aiming at reclaiming the crown after India had faced a defeat to Bangladesh in the final of the previous edition in Bangladesh. In their semi-final match, India had registered a thumping victory over first-time semi-finalists Thailand, while Sri Lanka had beaten Pakistan by 1 run in a thrilling contest in Sylhet.