Pandya, Dhawan, Ishan Kishan smash it out of the park in training session ahead of ODI series - WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is preparing for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, which begins from July 18 in Colombo. The teams will lock horns in the 1st ODI which was initially scheduled to be played on Tuesday but got shifted due to multiple Covid cases in the SL camp.

Ahead of the series, the Indian players attended the training session and sweated it out in the nets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a glimpse of how the players are training ahead of the series.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and captain Dhawan looked in great touch as they could be seen hitting the ball right out of the meat of the bat while. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in the nets while some of them could be going through a fielding drill.

“Prep & More Prep Right, Batting, Bowling Fielding. #TeamIndia in the groove for the Sri Lanka series,” BCCI tweeted.

The three ODIs will be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29. While Dhawan has been named the captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain of the team which will be coached by former skipper Dravid.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka cricketers came out of mandatory isolation on Sunday evening as they all returned negative results in their latest RT-PCR tests. As per reports, only the players will be allowed to come out of isolation as of now, while coaches and other members of the support staff will be in isolation until Wednesday.

Sri Lanka will likely be using the facilities at Khettarama stadium, while the India team will train at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), stated the report.

