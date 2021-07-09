India vs Sri Lanka series set to be pushed back due to Covid cases in SL camp: Report

The India vs Sri Lanka limited overs series, which is set to begin from July 13 could be pushed back, according to a resport in ESPNCricinfo. According to the report, the ODI series will now start from July 17 and the matches will take place on the 17th, 19th and 21st of the month.

The report further claimed that the T20Is will now be played on July 24, 25 and 27. The report comes on a day when the Sri Lankan team analyst GT Niroshan tested positive for Covid-19. Former Zimbabwe opening batsman and Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower had also test positive for Covid on Thursday.

"The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive.

"Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

On Thursday, Sri Lanka's batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India.

According to the report, the Sri Lankan team doctors are worried that both support staff have contracted the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious as well as dangerous.

All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested.

The Sri Lanka team was expected to come out of isolation and enter the team's bio-bubble on Friday, but will now be forced to spend at least two more days in isolation, and undergo another RT-PCR test.

The results of those tests could determine whether the main squad can play the series against India.

Sri Lanka's squad had faced an anxious wait for the results of their PCR tests on returning home, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.

Flower had been isolated from the rest of the squad which is undergoing hard quarantine on arrival.

Flower is a former Zimbabwe batsman and was with the team in England where it lost both the T20 International and ODI series.

Already, three Sri Lankan players are facing an inquiry for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in UK during the tour.

England's entire ODI squad and support staff were forced into self-isolation after a number of COVID positive cases, forcing the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to name an entirely new 18-man squad ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

