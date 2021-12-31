India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: High-flying India eye hat-trick of titles
- India U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of the U-19 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE where India will be aiming for their record-extending eighth title.
India U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: Yash Dhull-led young Indian team will have a chance to extend the nation's record at the Under-19 Asia Cup today when they take on Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. In eight editions of the U-19 Asia Cup, India have won seven times, which includes a shared trophy in 2012. The team also owns the record of having never lost a final. In this edition, India finished second in the group, having lost to Pakistan, before beating Bangladesh to make the final. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, who have finished runners-up on four occasions, head to the final as an unbeaten side. Can India extend their winning record again or will Sri Lanka end the streak?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 31, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Sri Lanka's semi-final hurdle against Pakistan
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 22 runs in a thriller, with Treveen Mathew picking four wickets and skipper Dunith Wellalage adding three to his name. Chasing a 147-run total, Pakistan were able to notch up just 125 on the scoreboard.
-
Dec 31, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Players to watch out for
Harnoor Singh and Shaikh Rasheed have scored 126 and 102 runs respectively in three games. Raja Bawa has been impressive with the ball, picking seven wickets in three matches including a four-fer versus Pakistan.
-
Dec 31, 2021 10:23 AM IST
India's win over Bangladesh
Shaik Rasheed hit unbeaten 90 against Bangladesh to help India book the finals berth. Skipper Yash Dhull also chipped in with 26 off 29 deliveries. Raj Bawa (23), Vicky Ostwal (28 not out off 18 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16) also played produced useful cameos with the bat.
On the bowling front, Ravi Kumar (2/22), Vicky Ostwal (2/25), Raj Bawa (2/26) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/36) shared eight wickets between them.
-
Dec 31, 2021 10:11 AM IST
“Final, here we come”
-
Dec 31, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Eyes on the prize
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2021 where India take on Sri Lanka in Dubai. The year draws to a close with an exctiting final clash between India and Sri Lanka. India had beaten Bangladesh in the semi-final while Sri Lanka had defeated Pakistan. India are the record-champions in U19 Asia Cup, having won the tournament 7 times. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!
