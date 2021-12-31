India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: High-flying India eye hat-trick of titles

India U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score: Yash Dhull-led young Indian team will have a chance to extend the nation's record at the Under-19 Asia Cup today when they take on Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. In eight editions of the U-19 Asia Cup, India have won seven times, which includes a shared trophy in 2012. The team also owns the record of having never lost a final. In this edition, India finished second in the group, having lost to Pakistan, before beating Bangladesh to make the final. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, who have finished runners-up on four occasions, head to the final as an unbeaten side. Can India extend their winning record again or will Sri Lanka end the streak?

Follow Live score of India U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final