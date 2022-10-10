India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: IND W strike in quick succession, TL W go 8 down

India vs Thailand Live Score Women Asia Cup 2022: Deepti Sharma gave India an early breakthrough after stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana opted to field against Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Monday. The Indian unit continued to build the pressure as Thailand could only muster 16 runs from the powerplay overs. Soon after the powerplay, they lost wickets in quick succession, with two coming in the form of run-out. Meanwhile, India made one change in their playing XI as Meghna Singh came in place of Renuka Thakur. Catch the LIVE updates of IND W vs TL W at Women's Asia Cup 2022: