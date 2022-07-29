India vs West Indies 1st T20 Highlights: IND cruise to 68-run win over WI
- India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: West Indies were restricted to a paltry 122/8 after Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma propelled India to 190/6.
IND vs WI 1st T20 Highlights: Rohit Sharma's elegant half-century and Dinesh Karthik's blazing finish were backed up by a solid bowling performance as India made short work of West Indies with an easy 68-run victory in the first T20I on Friday. While Rohit set up the platform with a 44-ball-64, it was Karthik's calculated assault - an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls - that took India to 190 for six after being put into bat. The last three overs of the Indian innings yielded 45 runs, which became the turning point. On a track where there was spongy bounce with a bit of turn and grip, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22 in 4 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (1/26 in 4 overs) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/26 in 4 overs) got wickets at regular intervals to restrict the hosts at 122 for eight in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh (2/24 in 4 overs) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/11 in 2 overs), despite some initial pasting, got their share of breakthroughs. Hence, a below-par show by top-order, save Rohit, didn't have telling consequences on India.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:41 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: India win by 68 runs
11 runs came off that last over and India have strolled to victory here. West Indies were never really in this chase. They have some big names in that lineup, even though the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are not here. Have to feel for the West Indies fans, who turned up in numbers and even cheered loudly when two insignificant boundaries were hit in the last over. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series now.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:37 PM
India vs West Indies Live: Into the last over
West Indies have scored 111/8. In case you are wondering, they need 80 runs to win off this last over. Might turn out to be a difficult task. Ravi Bishnoi is bowling.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:28 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: West Indies 104/8 in 17 overs
Just going through the motions now. West Indies have been completely outplayed here. They came out swinging and never stopped doing that even when they were falling line dominoes.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:14 PM
India vs West Indies Live: Keemo Paul needing some attention
Bouncer from Hardik Pandya, Paul doesn't expect that. He goes for a pull way too early and takes the ball on his ribs. Pandya himself grimaces and takes a look as the physio goes to work on Paul.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:06 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: GONE! Unravelling quickly now
Smith dances down the track way to early, Bishnoi sends it at pace outside off. Smith misses it completely and Pant has all the time in the world to knock off the bails.
Smith st Pant b Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2), West Indies 86/7 on 13.2 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:00 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: OUT! Ashwin gets Hetmyer
Last over of his spell and he gets the big wicket of Hetmyer. West Indies are well and truly out of this contest. A packed Brian Lara stadium, a large majority of them West Indies supporters but they haven't got much of a show today.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:54 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: OUT! Bishnoi with a wicket off his first ball
Cleans him up completely. Powell doesn't pick the googly and his stumps are rattled.
Powell b Ravi Bishnoi 14 (17), West Indies 82/5 in 11.1 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:43 PM
India vs West Indies Live: GONE! Ashwin gets the wicket
That's the end of the West Indies captain. Tossed up by Ashwin, Pooran rocks back to try and cut it but only gets a top edge. Pant is standing right behind and he reacts quickly to take the catch.
Pooran c Pant b Ashwin 18 (15), West Indies 66/4 in 8.2 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:40 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: SIX! Rovman Powell tees off
Powell is in the middle with Pooran and India will know just how important it is to break this dangerous little partnership. Pooran has reached 18 off 14 while Powell has made nine off as many balls.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:36 PM
India vs West Indies Live: End of powerplay, West Indies 42/3
Quite similar to India, with the one big difference being that West Indies have lost three and the visitors had lost 2 in the first six overs.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:34 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes
And that is the end of Shamarh Brooks's stay. Slower ball at length around middle from Brooks and he is way to early to a big cross batted heave. The bails take flight behind him.
Brooks b Bhuvneshwar 20 (15), West Indies 42/3 in 5.2 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:27 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: West Indies 42/2 in 5 overs
Brooks with a six off Ashwin in the 5th and he has moved to 20 off 13 at the end of it. It has been a good start so far from the opener.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:19 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: GONE! And another falls
Holder might have been sent in as a pinch hitter at No.3, he has only managed to get a four-ball duck. Backs away to hit it over the ring but Holder is done by the spin Jadeja gets. The ball just goes and hits the stumps.
Holder b Jadeja 0 (4), West Indies 27/2 in 3 overs.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:09 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: GONE! Arshdeep gets his man
Arshdeep stands with his arms wide open and a frown on his face, gives Mayers a bit of a stare as well for good measure. Short with pace taken off, Mayers surprised with that and goes for some kind of a cross-batted shot. It floats to midwicket. Mayers and hit a six off the very first ball of this over and then a four off the next.
Mayers c Kumar b Arshdeep Singh 15 (6) West Indies 22/1
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:07 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: 11 runs off the first over
Two fours in that over, with Mayers hitting one off the second ball of the over itself. Arshdeep Singh to bowl the second.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:03 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: The players are back
Bhuvneshwar with the ball in his hands, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks open the batting for the West Indies.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:59 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: The Dinesh Karthik show
He stabilised the innings first and then went haywire. 36 runs came off the last two overs, most of it from DK. He and Rohit have been the stars of this innings and he almost single handedly has taken India to a very strong total when it looked like they might be all out before they cross 170.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:49 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: India 190/6 in 20 overs
India can thank Dinesh Karthik and Nicholas Pooran's decision to pack the infield with five fielders for this one. With the licence to go over the infield, Karthik did what he does best. He finishes unbeaten on 41 off 19 balls. 79 runs off the last five overs and the partnership between Ashwin and Karthik ends on 52 off 25.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:44 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: FOUR! 21 runs off the 19th over
That inexplicable decision from Pooran to bring in the field has allowed Karthik to just whack the ball over cover. That would have been an easy catch if there was any fielder there. India 175/6 in 19 overs.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:42 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: SIX!
Holder goes full and Karthik simply picks it up and deposits the ball well past deep midwicket. Pooran for some reason brings in the fielders! Karthik has full license to go for it now.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:40 PM
India vs West Indies Live: SIX! Ashwin punishes Holder
Holder misses the yorker, it becomes a low full toss and Ashwin sends it soaring into the stands. It is also called a no ball.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:33 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: Into the last three overs
Well some bizarre scenes in the 18th over. Karthik and Ashwin take a tight second run and the ball arrives in McCoy's hands. It was a good return and Ashwin is not even in the frame as McCoy collects the ball but for some reason, the fast bowler doesn't dislodge the bails! That is quite extraordinary, a free wicket let go of by McCoy.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:28 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: OUT! Jadeja has to walk
Short and wide from Joseph, not the best of deliveries from him. Jadeja opens the face of the bat and only ends up finding short third man.
Jadeja c Paul b Joseph 16 (13), India 138/6 in 16 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:19 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: OUT! And Rohit falls!
Wonderful catch from Hetmyer diving forward and Holder gets the big wicket of Rohit Sharma! Slow and back of a length from Holder, Rohit ends up finding wide long off.
Rohit Sharma c Hetmyer b Holder 64 (44), India 127/5 in 14.5 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:14 PM
India vs West Indies Live: FOUR! Rohit cruising
Back of a length from Odean Smith, Rohit rocks back and cuts it past point for his seventh four. India 124/4 in 14 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:01 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: GONE! Wickets keep falling at the other end
Hardik Pandya is the next man to fall. India are scoring at a good click but they need a partnership somewhere.
Hardik Pandya c McCoy b Joseph 1 (3)
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:00 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: FOUR! Fifty for Rohit Sharma
Rohit's first T20I half century in nearly a year. He seems to be playing on a different pitch to his team mates, has looked absolutely solid. Ominous for the West Indies.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:53 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: GONE! Pant falls!
Keemo Paul makes amends. Full accross off and Pant gets a thick outside edge while trying to drive. It flies to the right of short third man where the man standing is, you guessed it, Akeal Hossein. Keep this man out of the game if you can today.
Pant c Hosein b Paul 14 (12), India 88/3 in 10 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:51 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: Back to back fours for Pant!
Short from Keemo Paul, Pant goes for a pull and gets a top edge. The ball flies just past short third to the boundary. Pant then smashes the next ball through the vacant deep midwicket area.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:42 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: 8 overs gone, India 62/2
Rohit is looking pretty comfortable, which is good news for India. Pant is silent for now and looking get into his groove. A lot will hinge on how well these two will do. A the same time, India do have plently of batting yet to come.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:35 PM
India vs West Indies Live: End of powerplay, India 45/2
Rishabh Pant is in the middle with Rohit Sharma now. If it wasn't for these two wickets, this powerplay would have been India's quite comfortably but those two wickets have got West Indies back in the game.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:31 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: OUT! Iyer falls for a duck!
What a catch by Hosein and Iyer falls for a duck. Thick outside edge from Iyer that flies fast towards short third man. Hosein gets down, dives to his left and snatches the ball one-handed.
Shreyas Iyer c Hosein b McCoy 0 (4), India 45/2 in 5.5 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:25 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: GONE! Surya's stay ends
Suryakumar has been looking suspect against Akeal Hosein. The spinner finally gets his man. Full and flighted outside off, Suryakumar looks to flick again but is early on the shot. Ball ends up taking a leading edge and floats to Jason Holder at short third man.
Suryakumar Yadav c Holder b Hosein 24 (16), India 44/1 in 4.4 overs
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:20 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: SIX!
What a shot by Suryakumar. Debutant Joseph sends in a length ball on middle and leg and SKY just whips it over long leg. It has become something of a trademark shot for him.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:14 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: Surya living dangerously
Two big chances off the first two balls of the third over bowled by Akeal Hossein. SKY goes inside out off the first ball and ends up finding Kyle Mayers at cover and then gets a top edge while trying to sweep. The ball lands just behind the bowler out of his reach.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:08 PM
India vs West Indies Live: SIX! Rohit tees off!
Jason Holder comes in first change and Rohit charges down off the very first ball. Converts the length ball into a full one and sends it flying over wide mid-off.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:05 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: FOUR! SKY with the 1st boundary
Full toss on middle and leg, Suryakumar says thank you very much, flicks it through midwicket for the first boundary of the match.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:01 PM
India vs West Indies Live: Surprise, surprise! SKY opens for India
Of course India throw up a surprise opening combination. It has happened so often in the past, one would expect someone to play in a certain position and then someone else would walk in. Suryakumar Yadav walks out with captain Rohit Sharma to open the batting for the visitors, Obed McCoy starts the West Indies attack.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:54 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: Jadeja plays, Pant to open?
Pant retains the openers' position, or so it seems for now, and Jadeja is fit to play after all. It means India have chosen as many as three spinners, tells you what kind of surface is on offer.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:45 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: What the captains said - Nicholas Pooran
“Going to bowl first. Maybe there's something in the pitch. Nice to know what you're chasing. Looking forward to this series. We enjoy the format. We like to entertain. One spinner. Alzarri Joseph making his debut. Shimron Hetmyer back into the team.”
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:45 PM
India vs West Indies Live: What the captains said - Rohit Sharma
“Ready to go. Good to have some time off. Pretty excited to get back and get things underway. First international game being played here, good to see the fans coming in large numbers. Facility looks good. Will have to look at how the wicket plays. Few guys have left, few have come back. Quite excited to get underway.”
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:44 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: WI XI
Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran (captain, wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:38 PM
India vs West Indies Live: India XI
Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:35 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: TOSS ALERT
West Indies win toss, choose to field. There could be something in the pitch and it is nice to be chasing, says Nicholas Pooran.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:32 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: Shimron Hetmyer returns for West Indies
Hetmyer had been excluded from the ODI series on fitness grounds. He seems to have cleared the tests and is expected to play every match in this series.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:28 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: Rohit and Rishabh to open?
Pant could get another chance at the top of the order with Rahul being unavailable. He had scored just one run in the third T20I against England and 26 off 15 in the second.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:24 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: Chances of rain?
Weather is always expected to be a talking point in matches in the Caribbean. There are chances of a shower but that is only later in the day. This match starts at 10.30am local time and so hopefully rain comes after this match.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:11 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: Question mark over Jadeja
Jadeja had been rested in the ODI series and there is a good chance that he won't be playing in the first T20I as well at least. Remains to be seen how many other matches he misses of course.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:57 PM
India vs West Indies Live: The Brian Lara Stadium
This is the first time that an international match is being played at this venue. It was intended to host a number of preliminary matches during the 2007 World Cup but a number of delays meant that those games had to happen elsewhere. Enough CPL games have been played at the ground and the average first innings score is 141. So we could be in for a pitch on the slower side.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:52 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live score: The Virat Kohli saga
In case you are wondering, Virat Kohli has been rested for this T20I series. It remains to be seen whether he will be included in India's upcoming series in Zimbabwe as well.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:40 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20 Live: Samson in place of Rahul
KL Rahul has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team after testing positive for Covid-19. Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been brought on in his place. Samson had a fairly good ODI series, scoring his first half century.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:36 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live: Hello and welcome!
The BCCI confirmed that KL Rahul won't be playing this series earlier in the day and Sanju Samson has been included in the squad. Rahul is a big name but India will be quietly confident of their chances without him as well. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have shown some encouraging form in their recent games, as have Pandya with the ball alongwith the lethal pairing of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.