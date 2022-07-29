Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st T20I live

Published on Jul 29, 2022 07:43 AM IST
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: Find out live broadcast and streaming details of IND vs WI 1st T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. 
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live streaming(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The West Indies are gearing up to face an Indian team which will have all its star players back when the two sides play each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event.

The mere thought of a first eleven comprising Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik as the five specialists batters in the top six can have an intimidating as well as debilitating effect on the opposition.

And that too at a time when a player of Virat Kohli's stature has been failing miserably in shortest format and doubts are being cast about his place in the playing XI.

When will India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on Friday, July 29, at 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time). The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between West Indies and India?

The 1st T20I between West Indies and India will broadcast on DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between West Indies and Indi will be available on FanCode. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

