India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Virat Kohli and boys hold edge

Live Updates: The Indian team will feature new faces and strategies when it takes the field for the first of the two Tests against West Indies at the SCA Stadium on Thursday. However, areas of concern, especially opening batting, remain. India have picked a new opening pair in Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul for the first Test after the selectors axed Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay who failed in England. The team management has also included Shardul Thakur in the 12.

Follow the live blog of the first day of the first Test between India vs West Indies here:

08:45 hrs IST Kohli tries to make Shaw comfortable Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has revealed that captain Virat Kohli tried his hand at Marathi, the teenager’s mother tongue, to make him feel comfortable in the hours leading up to his Test debut. The 18-year-old Prithvi, who earned a maiden Indian call-up midway into the England tour but did not get a game, has been preferred over Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI for the series opener against West Indies. “I think he is a really funny guy off the field. On the field, we all know he is very tough. I just spoke to him he cracked some jokes, he was just trying to speak Marathi which was really funny,” Prithvi, a prolific scorer in domestic cricket, told ‘bcci.tv’.





08:40 hrs IST Kaif feels Ashwin & Jadeja the biggest threat Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that the return of skipper Virat Kohli will act as a big boost for the side in the forthcoming Test series against West Indies, but it will be the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who will provide the biggest threat for the visiting team in the two-match series. “It is going to be very difficult for West Indies because India are a very strong team at home. Virat Kohli is also back to lead them. But in my opinion, the biggest match-winners in the series will be Ashwin and Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav is also there but I think Ashwin and Jadeja will be the biggest threat for the visiting team,” Kaif told the Hindustan Times.





08:30 hrs IST Kohli feeling rejuvenated Kohli told the media on Wednesday that he is rejuvenated after a short break. “It was mental and physical both (fatigue). Because of the intensity at which the two tours went – South Africa and England. People usually talk about workload but they don’t understand its concept. They refer to workload as the number of games played. That’s not workload. I definitely needed a break because my back went (read: injured) once in South Africa and went again in England. Looking at the World Cup, these are two things to consider. To give them (players) ample rest and opportunity to train well and come back stronger,” he added.



