India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Virat Kohli and boys hold edge
India vs West Indies, 1 st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Catch all the action of the first day of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot with our live blog.
08:45 hrs IST
Kohli tries to make Shaw comfortable
08:40 hrs IST
Kaif feels Ashwin & Jadeja the biggest threat
08:30 hrs IST
Kohli feeling rejuvenated
08:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: The Indian team will feature new faces and strategies when it takes the field for the first of the two Tests against West Indies at the SCA Stadium on Thursday. However, areas of concern, especially opening batting, remain. India have picked a new opening pair in Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul for the first Test after the selectors axed Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay who failed in England. The team management has also included Shardul Thakur in the 12.
Follow the live blog of the first day of the first Test between India vs West Indies here:
Kohli tries to make Shaw comfortable
Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has revealed that captain Virat Kohli tried his hand at Marathi, the teenager’s mother tongue, to make him feel comfortable in the hours leading up to his Test debut. The 18-year-old Prithvi, who earned a maiden Indian call-up midway into the England tour but did not get a game, has been preferred over Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI for the series opener against West Indies. “I think he is a really funny guy off the field. On the field, we all know he is very tough. I just spoke to him he cracked some jokes, he was just trying to speak Marathi which was really funny,” Prithvi, a prolific scorer in domestic cricket, told ‘bcci.tv’.
Kaif feels Ashwin & Jadeja the biggest threat
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that the return of skipper Virat Kohli will act as a big boost for the side in the forthcoming Test series against West Indies, but it will be the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who will provide the biggest threat for the visiting team in the two-match series. “It is going to be very difficult for West Indies because India are a very strong team at home. Virat Kohli is also back to lead them. But in my opinion, the biggest match-winners in the series will be Ashwin and Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav is also there but I think Ashwin and Jadeja will be the biggest threat for the visiting team,” Kaif told the Hindustan Times.
Kohli feeling rejuvenated
Kohli told the media on Wednesday that he is rejuvenated after a short break. “It was mental and physical both (fatigue). Because of the intensity at which the two tours went – South Africa and England. People usually talk about workload but they don’t understand its concept. They refer to workload as the number of games played. That’s not workload. I definitely needed a break because my back went (read: injured) once in South Africa and went again in England. Looking at the World Cup, these are two things to consider. To give them (players) ample rest and opportunity to train well and come back stronger,” he added.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening day of the first Test between India and West Indies in Rajkot. In a first, the Indian team announced the 12-man squad for the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday. While Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj have been left out of the squad, Prithvi Shaw is set to make his debut at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The squad read: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw (debut), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur. It comes as no surprise that the team management decided to go in with three spinners and they are all likely to play with Umesh and Shardul fighting it out for the second fast bowler’s slot. Young Mumbai batsman Shaw was also part of the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, but didn’t get an opportunity as the team management decided to persist with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Interestingly, with the team management deciding to go back to the 5-bowler theory, Hanuma Vihari will have to warm the bench despite a gritty show in his debut Test against England at the Oval.