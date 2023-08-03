India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Nicholas Pooran propels WI in powerplay
- IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 1st T20I from the Brian Lara Stadium here.
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Brandon King has got the West Indies to a rather flying start almost single-handedly after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal got the breakthrough for India with the scalp of the struggling Kyle Mayers. Chahal then dismissed King in the same over but Nicholas Pooran came out swinging and propelled West Indies to a score of 54/2 at the end of the powerplay. India have given T20I debuts to Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar. While Varma is making his international debut, Mukesh had made his Test and ODI debuts earlier on this tour. India begin as overwhelming favourites against the West Indies in the five-match rubber that starts in Tarouba on Thursday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:38 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: GONE! SCREAMER FROM TILAK!
Tilak Verma's first international catch is a beauty. Googly from Kuldeep and Charles skies an attempted slog-sweep. Tilak runs to his left from mid-wicket slides and pouches it. That is some catch.
Charles c Tilak Varma b Kuldeep Yadav 3 (6), West Indies 58/3 in 7.3 overs
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:37 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: West Indies 57/2 in 7 overs
Nicholas Pooran clearly targeting spinners here, chose to do nothing but knock off a run against Hardik Pandya, who bowled his first over of the match here.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:30 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Powerplay ends, West Indies 54/2
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:29 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: FOUR NOW!
Slog swept again off the next ball, this time the ball bounces centimetres before the boundary rope.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:28 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: SIX! Pooran continues
Fourth ball of Axar's over Pooran sends it over midwicket into the crowd. Pooran is swinging for everything here and he is connecting most of them.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:27 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: FOUR AND SIX! Pooran is in the house
There was a loud cheer as he made his way out to the crease. He hits a four off the first ball he faces from Chahal, then a dot and then the last was slog swept over midwicket.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:24 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: OUT! Chahal again!
And this time it is Brandon King. Another big appeal for LBW, the umpire gives it again but this time King reviews. Mayers would have been saved had he reviewed his decision and so King taking no chances. No bat, and the googly would have taken middle stump.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:20 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: GONE! Chahal strikes!
Wicket off the first ball for the sinner, big shout for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. No review from the batter and India get their first wicket.
Mayers lbw b Chahal 1 (7), West Indies 29/1 in 4.1 overs
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:17 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: SIX! King is in the zone!
Fourth ball of the fourth, King backs away and smashes Axar over extra cover into the stands for the first six of the match. Mayers, meanwhile, has managed to get off the mark.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:15 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: West Indies 21/0 after 3 overs
Well it is more accurate to say that Brandon King has scored 21 runs in 3 overs. He is 21 off 13, Mayers on 0 off five. Axar Patel replaces Mukesh to bowl in the powerplay.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:12 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
King hits the second delivery of the second over from Mukesh straight of mid-on and then sends the third ball over extra cover for another four off the third.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:07 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: West Indies are 7/0 after 1 over
A four off the third ball after an outside edge from King flew out of reach of the lone slip fielder. That was the chief source of runs in this first over.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:02 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: Here we go!
Arshdeep Singh bowling the first over, Brandon King is on strike with Kyle Mayers at the other end.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:55 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: National anthem time!
First comes the national anthem of Trinidad and Tobago, the country where this game is being hosted. And then, India's ‘Jana Gana Mana’. And then, finally, the West Indies' anthem 'Rally ‘Round the West Indies’.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:50 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: West Indies XI
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:49 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: India XI
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:37 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: What Powell said
We are gonna bat. Looks like a dry surface. India are playing a lot of spinners, let's see how we cope against them. The guys are confident. It's not a complete change in strategy. We are still boundary hitters, we are trying to run hard. We have gone with our strengths.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:33 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: TOSS ALERT!
Hardik Pandya calls heads, it falls tails and so Rovman Powell wins the toss. West Indies will bat first. Pandya as bad as ever in remembering the team sheet and so we will understand who missed out from India when we get the team sheet.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:21 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: Debuts for India
Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar are set to make their T20I debuts for India. It is an international debut for Tilak while Mukesh has now made his debut in all three formats for India.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:20 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:57 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: West Indies' focus
They have no ODI World Cup to aim at, that dream ended in Zimbabwe a few weeks back. What they do have, though, is a head start on all other teams for next year's T20 World Cup and since that is also the format where they have thrived the most, they would be focussing on that one.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:48 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Expected conditions
Not withstanding West Indies' collapse, the last ODI of the series was played here and India had made merry with the bat. We could see similar high scoring conditions today.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:46 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: India vs West Indies series head to head
West Indies and India have faced each other in eight T20 bilateral series, two of which were one-off matches. India have won five of them and the West Indies have not won a series against them since 2019.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:40 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: Rovman Powell returns
Powell is vice captain of the West Indies ODI team but he was dropped for Keacy Carty after the first match of the series. He now returns as captain of the team and may have a point or two to prove.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:17 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: Opening act in Mukesh's international career
The 29-year-old from Gopalganj, Bihar has grinded it out in domestic for years and years but an international call up was nowhere to be heard. Now, he is set to make his Test, ODI and T20I debuts in one tour of the islands that is the abode of arguably the greatest legacy in world cricket. With the number of senior fast bowlers absent in this series, Mukesh could end up being one of the leading figures of this attack.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 05:56 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: Ishan Kishan's star turn
Ishan Kishan is one player who has consistently played in one position throughout this tour and boy, hasn't he been impressive. He was left with nothing to do in the first Test but in the second, he smacked an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls. That was followed by scores of 52, 55 and 77 in the ODI series.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 05:31 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Nicholas Pooran's American dream
Pooran comes into this first T20I after playing a monster innings in the Major League Cricket (MLC), the brand new T20 league from the U S of A. Playing for MI New York against Seattle Orcas in the final, Pooran helped his side chase down a target of 184 in just 16 overs and win the inaugural title. How did he do that? Well he smacked 137 runs off 55 balls against attack starring Cameron Green, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Imad Wasim and Andrew Tye. His included 10 fours and 13 sixes. Wowza!
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 05:25 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: Returning superstars for WI
The players who were in the ODI and Test teams for the West Indies may have been new faces for a number of Indian fans but that won't be the case in the T20Is. Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith and Akesl Hossein all return for this series.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 05:04 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: The SKY conundrum
Suryakumar Yadav has done a real Jekyll and Hyde in limited overs cricket. While nothing much was ever expected from him as a Test player, everyone was excited to see how SKY would transfer his T20 form to the one day game just over a year ago, something that players do in a fairly routine fashion. But his ODI and T20I numbers couldn't be more different. In 48 T20Is, SKY has scored 1675 at a stunning strike rate of 175.76 and average of 46.52. In ODIs, he does have a strike rate of 101.38, but then has scored just 511 runs in 26 matches at an average of 24.33. He will be keen to get back in the groove now that India are playing in a format he thrives in.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 04:46 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: The World Cup year
The ODI World Cup, the original “World Cup” in cricket before the T20s came strutting along, will be played later this year in India and so the logic behind playing a five-match T20I series might be a bit difficult to be seen. But despite it being a different format, this series does give a lot of the younger Indian players a chance to audition for the big event.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 04:35 PM
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score: India full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 04:30 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live: West Indies full squad
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 04:08 PM
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
Hardik Pandya is back as captain, as opposed to being acting captain on the field while the real captain practically sat out an entire series. The ODI series was one in which India's reserves were tried out and they came out flying colours in the third match, although they would still be worried about the amount of wagging that West Indies' tail did against them. This is the format in which the West Indies had become two-time champions not too long ago but there is no doubt that India remain firm favourites to win this series as well.