India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led IND eye series-clinching victory vs WI in Barbados
- India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Follow here live score and latest updates of IND vs WI cricket match and scorecard.
India vs West Indies 2023 2nd ODI Live Score: With a comprehensive victory over their hosts in the first ODI in Barbados, India will look to sew up the series against the West Indies by repeating the trick at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29. The series provides an important preparatory opportunity for India as they try and decide their combinations, with the all-important Asia Cup and ODI World Cup approaching. While the 5-wicket victory was comfortable following a devastating spell by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, India will want time in the middle for their middle-order batters, who still remain in flux. The bowling health of Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik will be key as well. For the hosts under Shai Hope, beginning to rebuild with good performances and results is key. The disappointment of missing out on a World Cup berth has to be buried, and they will try to give India a run for their money in Barbados.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 05:48 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja six wickets away from milestone
Jadeja is six wickets away from reaching 200 dismissals in ODI cricket. In doing so, he will become the third Indian spinner to reach the landmark after Kumble and Harbhajan. He is also three scalps from crossing Venkatesh's tally of 196 wickets.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 05:31 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav in good form
Kuldeep returned to ODIs in January this year and has taken 19 wicket sin nine matches, at an average of 17 and 5.25 economy rate. Among spinners from Full-Member nations, only Hasaranga and Theekshana have more wickets than Kuldeep during this period in ODI cricket.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 05:16 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Hapless Windies
West Indies have lost their last five bilateral ODI series at home and could now lose their sixth in a row.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 04:56 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: What did Kuldeep Yadav say?
Kuldeep bagged a four-wicket haul in the first ODI. Speaking after the match, he said, "Since my return from injury last year, I've been trying to consistently bowl the right lengths. Sometimes you get wickets, sometimes you don't even when you bowl well, but length is very crucial especially for the spinners. When the opposition loses a few wickets, then I try my variations for wickets. Happy with the way I started in the first ODI."
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 04:31 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Squads
IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad
WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 04:19 PM
