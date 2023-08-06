IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India eye comeback after early hiccup, West Indies look to extend lead
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Catch the live updates of the second T20I between India and West Indies. India trail 1-0 in the five-match series.
India vs West Indies 2023 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: After enduring a defeat in the series opener, Hardik Pandya-led Team India will look to settle the score in the second encounter, which is being played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Despite restricting West Indies under 150, India failed to complete the run chase. Tilak Varma, who made his debut, finished as the leading run scorer from the Indian camp, scoring 39 off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, who returned to national duties after franchise commitments, made an instant impact and will once again hold key for the hosts.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:48 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: What happened in the previous encounter
Batting first West Indies scored 149/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell, who are returning to international duties, scored 41(34) and 48(32) respectively.
In response, the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan fell cheaply. Debutant Tilak Varma showed some intent but at the end India could only manage 145/9 in their 20 overs, losing the contest by four runs.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:15 PM
IND vs WI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies, which is being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India endured an early hiccup in the five-match series, losing the opener by four runs. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to extend their lead.