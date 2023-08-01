India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Rohit, Kohli as IND look to avoid historic series defeat
- Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI from the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad here.
India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be returning to the Indian squad as they look to avoid a first ODI series defeat to the West Indies since 2006. Rohit came in at No.7 in the first ODI, in which India lost five wickets while chasing a target of 115 while Kohli didn't bat at all. In the second, neither Rohit nor Kohli were even in the playing XI and India ended up falling to a six-wicket defeat to the West Indies. It was the first time India lost an ODI to the West Indies since 2019. Now, India are looking to not allow the West Indies, who failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, to break an even bigger duck.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 06:13 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India vs West Indies, a history
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 05:46 PM
India vs West Indies Live score: Shai Hope, a class apart
Shai Hope has been a class apart from his teammates, and indeed most Indian batters as well. He was unbeaten on 63 off 80 in the second ODI which led his team to victory and he scored 43 in the first ODI, which was pretty much the only reason why West Indies scored over 100 runs.
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 05:29 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: West Indies' turn of fortunes
During that first ODI, when the West Indies batting was collapsing like a burning pack of cards, it was quite clear as to why they have failed to qualify for the World Cup. And yet, Shai Hope showed that he could keep his head in hopeless situations, choosing to unleash his spinners on India the way they did with his side and ended up making much more of a contest of it than it should have been. Their batting struggled in the second ODI as well but Hope found an able partner in Keacy Carty and they pair led the West Indies to their first ODI victory against India in over three years. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Myaers and Hope, it is quite puzzling that the West Indies' batting has been their weakness in this series but the team themselves have hardly been pushovers in this series.
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 05:19 PM
India vs West Indies Live score: Dravid on resting Kohli and Rohit
"Honestly, this was our last chance to try some of our players. We have got four of our players who are injured and are in the NCA. With days to go for the Asia Cup and then the World Cup, we are kind of running out of time in a lot of ways. And we are hoping that some of them will be for the Asia Cup and the World Cup but we can't take those chances. We have to try out other people and give them chances so that in worst case scenario they at least have game time behind them. It also gives us the opportunity to make some decisions on players. Honestly in a series like this with 2-3 matches to go before the Asia Cup, playing Kohli and Rohit would have not given us any answers. But with the injuries we have in the NCA and some uncertainty around them we just wanted to give others a chance."
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 04:58 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India put on the lab coats…
…just months before the World Cup. The only real regulars India are missing in this series are Shreyas Iyer, who would've played at No.4 had he been available, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. There can be an argument made that they are missing Mohammed Shami as well but the fact remains that Shreyas is the only absentee really in the batting lineup. And yet, India have decided to throw in players in all kinds of positions and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chose to practically sit out two of the handful ODIs they will get to play before the World Cup later this year. It has resulted in India struggling to beat a side for whom prayers were said and post mortem reports were prepared after they failed to qualify for the World Cup just a few days back. They then went on to outright lose the second ODI and now stand on the cusp of recording a first loss to the West Indies in over 16 years. And yet, ask Rohit Sharma or Rahul Dravid or anyone else from the team management and they'd tell you that any problems in the team is nothing more than outside noise that they don't care about, with Dravid even going on to say something to the effect that they can't be bothered with winning every match before a World Cup when there is potential for so much juicy experimentation.
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 04:57 PM
India vs West Indies Live score: India Full squad
Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 04:54 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: West Indies full squad
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas
- Tue, 01 Aug 2023 04:41 PM
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
The last time the West Indies won an ODI series against India, Brian Lara was captaining the Carribean side and Rahul Dravid was leading the latter. Today, the stadium in which the third ODI is going to be played between these two sides has been named after Lara while India are still being led by Rahul Dravid, albeit as head coach. The two senior most players of the team, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, had not even made their international debuts at that point.