India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: IND beat WI by 119 runs to complete clean sweep
- India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights: After a resounding win in the final encounter, India completed a clean sweep over West Indies in the three-match series. Follow the Highlights of IND vs WI 3rd ODI:
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights: After two nail-biting encounters, it was one-way traffic for India in the third ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday. The visitors, who opted to bat first, piled 225/3 in 36 overs with rain affecting the Indian innings in two patches. Soon after the delay the DLS method came into play and West Indies were required to chase 257 in 35 overs. However, the hosts could only manage 137 in response as India won the contest by 119 runs (DLS method). Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout bowler from the Indian camp as he picked four wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shared two wickets each. Earlier in the day rain left Shubman Gill stranded on 98 in the same number of balls. Shikhar Dhawan scored 58(74), while Shreyas Iyer fired 44 in 34 balls. Catch the Highlights of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 03:07 AM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: India win by 119 runs
Chahal strikes again and Hayden Walsh is caught at slips by Dhawan. He departs for 10(8). The spinner then goes on to pack Jayden Seales on 0 as West Indies are bundled out on 137 in 257-run chase. The Men In Blue win the match by 119 runs (DLS method) and also complete a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 03:03 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: 25 overs are done
We are done with 25 overs and West Indies have reached 136/8. The over by Shardul Thakur went for seven runs, with Hayden Walsh managing a lucky four.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:58 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Chahal strikes
Yuzvendra Chahal provides India with the 8th wicket, dismissing Keemo Paul on 0. Meanwhile, seven runs and a wicket come off the over as WI reach 129/8 after 24 overs.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:53 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: West Indies in trouble
Shardul Thakur picks his second wicket of the match in the form of Akeal Hosein. He departs on 1(6). WI: 122/7 (23 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:47 AM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Hosts in backfoot
Prasidh Krishna strikes as Nicholas Pooran's stay comes to an end on 42(32). He bangs it short and Pooran tried to play it over Shikhar Dhawan standing at mid-off. However, the shot is not timed perfectly and Dhawan takes a simple catch.
Meanwhile, three runs and a wicket come off the over. WI: 121/6 (22 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:41 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates
Shardul Thakur concedes 4 runs in the over as West Indies move to 118/5 after 21 overs.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:38 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score: Pooran leads the charge
Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Nicholas Pooran leads the charge for WI. He smashes Axar Patel for consecutive fours as 11 runs come off it. WI: 114/5 (20 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:32 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score: India in frontfoot
Good recover by Axar after an expensive previous offer. He concedes just two runs.
Shardul Thakur then follows it up with a wicket and three run over. He packs Keacy Carty on 5(17). WI: 103/5 (19 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:26 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: West Indies fizz out slowly
Shardul Thakur is introduced in the attack and he starts with a two-run over. WI: 98/4 (17 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:18 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Pooran welcomes Axar with 4
Nicholas Pooran welcomes Axar Patel with a four but the spinner recovers well and concedes just three runs in his next five balls. WI: 96/4 (16 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:14 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Pooran takes charge
Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies captain, takes charge. He smashes part-timer Deepak Hooda, who had so far bowled decent, for a four and a six. Fortunate for West Indies as the over closes with another four in the byes. WI: 89/4 (15 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:10 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Axar Patel does the trick
After Prasidh Krishna's hammering, Shikhar Dhawan has moved back to spin. Hands the ball to Deepak Hooda, his go to bowler in the series, who concedes just three runs in his over.
Axar is also introduced and India get the dividends straightaway. He cleans up the dangerous Brandon King on 42(37). WI: 74/4 (14 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 02:04 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score: Prasidh Krishna gets the hammering
Brandon King hammers Prasidh Krishna for three consecutive 4s, and follows it up with a single. Nicholas Pooran then joins the proceedings and hits the pacer for another four. 17 runs come off the over as WI reach 67/3 in 12 overs.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:54 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Shai Hope departs
Shai Hope, who scored a century in the previous encounter, is dismissed for 22(33) by Yuzvendra Chahal. It was a tossed up ball and Hope charges down but fails to make any connection. Samson does the rest and effects a brilliant stumping.
A wicket and four runs come off the over as WI reach 48/3 after 10 overs.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:49 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Prasidh Krishna recovers well
Prasidh Krishna recovers well in his second over and concedes just three runs. WI: 44/2 (9 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:45 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Chahal starts with a decent over
Yuzvendra Chahal starts with a decent over as Shai Hope and Brandon King combine to get five runs out of it. WI: 41-2 (8 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:40 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Expensive start by Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna is introduced in the attack and he starts with an expensive over. Brandon King gets a four as eight runs come off it. WI: 36/2 (7 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:36 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Shai Hope joins the action
Shai Hope joins the action and smokes a six against a short ball by Siraj. Nine runs come off the over as West Indies reach 28/2 after 6 overs.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:31 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Brandon King breaks the shackles
After four quiet overs, Brandon King breaks the shackles and smashes Axar Patel for a six and four. 12 runs come off the over. WI: 19/2 (5 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:28 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Siraj continues his clinical display
Siraj maintains the clinical display as just four runs come in his over. WI: 7/2 (4 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:23 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: India keep things tight
Axar Patel is introduced in the attack and he starts with a two-run over. WI: 3-2 (3 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:19 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Siraj on fire
Mohammed Siraj is on fire. He strikes in his first ball and two balls later he does the same thing. This time Shamarh Brooks is the batter who'll have to take the long walk back to the pavilion on duck. He is trapped LBW as just one run come off the over. WI: 1-2 (2 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:14 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: What a start by India
West Indies start the run chase with a maiden over bowled by Deepak Hooda and then loose Kyle Mayers in the first ball of the second over. The opener is cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj on 0.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:55 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Rain has stopped
As per reports, it has stopped raining at the Port of Spain and play is expected to start at 01:05 am IST.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:54 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: How India went about things after 1st rain delay
While India kept things in check before the first rain interruption. However, once the action resumed the visitors didn't wait much time and dealt in 4s and 6s. Since the match was resume from India batting at 115/1 after 24 overs, the tourists have scored 110 runs in 12 overs and lost two wickets.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:37 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Drizzling in Port of Spain
The latest update is that it is still drizzling in Port of Spain. Now it will be interesting to see if the umpires invite India to bat again when the rain stops, or we will see more overs being reduced from the contest. If this happens, Shubman Gill will remain stranded on 98.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:16 AM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Rain stops play again
Looks like Shubman Gill will have to wait a bit longer for his maiden ODI ton. The batter is batting on 98 off the same number of balls but play has been stopped due to rain. The covers are out as India reach 225/3 (36 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:14 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: DRS against Gill
Jayden Seales and Nicholas Pooran take DRS for caught-behind against Shubman Gill. However, TV replay confirms that there was no edge but since the ball had hit the pads on it's way, they are checking the LBW as well. Good for Gill that the impact was out of the line and it was also missing the stumps.
Six runs come off the over as India reach 225/3 after 36 overs.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:07 AM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Samson joins Gill in middle
Sanju Samson has joined Shubman Gill in the middle as the duo combine and fetch seven runs in the over bowled by Akeal Hosein. IND: 219/3 (35 overs)
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:02 AM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: India lose quick wickets
India lose wickets in quick succession. Hayden Walsh strikes as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 8(6). IND: 211/3 (33.4 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:56 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score: Shreyas Iyer departs
Clever bowling by Akeal Hosein as India lose their second wicket. He bowls it wide and short, knowing Shreyas Iyer will go for the aerial route. Iyer does the same but the connection was not enough to dispatch the ball over the boundary ropes. He is caught at long-on by Keemo Paul. He departs after scoring 44(34).
Meanwhile, five runs come off the over as India edge past 200. IND: 203/2 (33 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:50 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Economical over
A rare over with no boundaries as Jayden Seales concedes just six runs. Meanwhile, Gill has reached 87 in the same number of balls. IND: 198/1 (32 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:45 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: West Indies struggle
Akeal Hosein, who was West Indies' most economical bowler before the rain delay, is struggling to contain the flow of runs. Shreyas Iyer hits him for a four as 13 runs come off his over. IND: 192/1 (13 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:41 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Another expensive over
Another expensive over by Jason Holder as 12 runs come off it. It includes a four by Shubman Gill. IND: 179/1 (30 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:36 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Brilliant running between the wickets
Brilliant running between the wickets by Gill and Iyer. As batters are finding it difficult to fire big against Akeal Hosein, the two are trying to convert singles into doubles. Meanwhile, West Indies would be relived that just four runs come off the over as India reach 167/1 (29 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:33 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Holder receives a similar treatment
Jason Holder is brought back into the attack and the all-rounder too is hit for a four by Shreyas Iyer. He bowls an extra as well as nine runs come off his over. IND: 163/1 (28 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:27 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Gill maintains the tempo
West Indies bring back their most economical bowler Akeal Hosein, who concedes eight runs. One four by Shubman Gill, four singles, and a dot. Meanwhile, India have edged past the 150-run mark. IND: 154/1 (27 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:23 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Boundaries keep coming
After Hayden Walsh, it is now Jayden Seales turn. He bangs it short and Iyer pulls it for a four and then takes a quick single.
Both the batters are trying to put some pressure on the fielders, looking to steal singles. Meanwhile Gill plays a straight drive, which beats the mid-off fielder and races for a four. He follows it up with another cracking boundary, this time towards the mid-wicket region. IND: 146/1 (26 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:18 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: India switch gear
Walsh is taken for bonkers by Shreyas Iyer, who smashes the spinner for a six and a four. Gill follows the suit and ends the over with another maximum as 18 runs come off it. IND: 133/1 (25 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:15 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Action resumes
The players are back in the middle. Hayden Walsh will resume the attack for the hosts.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:04 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Official update by BCCI
Official update from BCCI: The game has been reduced to 40 overs a side. And play is expected to resume at 11:15 pm IST.
Now lets hope there's no rain.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:49 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Good news
Most of the covers have been taken off and just the one on the pitch remains. The umpires too are having a chat, official word on resumption expected soon.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:41 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Latest weather update
News coming in of the covers being removed, umbrellas are shut too. Lets hope for some good news!
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:33 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: A look at Shubman Gill's innings
Shubman Gill has mainly concentrated on rotating the strike in his 65-ball innings so far. Out of the 51 he has scored so far, only 18 runs (three 4s and a 6) have come in the form of boundaries.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:24 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Rain gets stronger
As per latest inputs, the rains have gotten stronger, so there will be a further delay. Hoping it doesn't affect the outfield much.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 10:16 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Condition remains overcast
The rain has been playing hide and seek, while the conditions remain overcast. No official word on when can we expect the action to resume.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:55 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Rain play hide and seek
The latest updates arriving from the center is not looking good as the covers are back. We will have some more delay. Akeal Hosein was seen in the field, so were a couple of other West Indies players, however, all have returned to the dressing room.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:40 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Rain has stopped
Update from BCCI: Rain has stopped and the covers are now off. Play will resume at 9.50 PM IST and no overs have been lost.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:33 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Rain continues to pour
The news from the center is that it is still raining in Port of Spain, highly indicating that we could be up for some over reductions, or maybe a DLS-adjusted target for the hosts.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:30 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Big praise for Shubman Gill
While rain continues to pour, Shubman Gill, who is unbeaten on 51(65), recieve massive praise from former India bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Hailing the opener's talent, the ex-cricketer in a tweet wrote: “Shubhman Gill can be all format player for team India in long term.”
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:19 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: What did the forecast say
As per the weather forecast of Port of Spain rain was expected in the afternoon.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:09 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: What happened so far
The game so far has been in India's control, despite the run-rate being shortly below five. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill provided the Men in Blue with a perfect start, adding 113 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan scored his 37th half-century in ODIs, while Gill smashed his second.
If we look at the Windies bowler, Hayden Walsh provided the hosts with the much-needed breakthrough. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein, who has just been given three overs by Nicholas Pooran, has been the most economical. He has just conceded six runs in his three overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 09:02 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Quick assessment
“Not too bad, I guess we would have liked one or two more wickets. It's a good pitch, the guys will have to hang in here, be very consistent. I feel we can keep India down to a reasonable score. Hopefully, when we get back on, we will need to put them under more pressure and take more wickets” - Jason Holder on the game so far.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:51 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Rain stops play
Oops! Looks like weather has interrupted the proceedings as ground staff rush to cover the pitch. We can see some umbrellas are out too.
Lets hope the rain passes away soon.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:47 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score: India 115/1 after 24 overs
Keemo Paul bowls an excellent over as just two runs come off it. IND: 115/1 (24 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:41 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Dhawan departs
Shikhar Dhawan departs for 58(74) Hayden Walsh provides West Indies with the first breakthrough. IND: 113/1 (22.5 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:38 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Shubman Gill slams 50
Shubman Gill punches the ball towards long-on for a single and with that he also completes his 50. He reaches the milestone in 60 balls, which will be his second ODI half-century. India reach 112/0 after 22 overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:32 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Excellent effort by Keemo Paul
A tossed up ball by Hayden Walsh, and Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and strucks it powerfully towards the long-off region. The ball, which looked like a certain boundary, is stopped by an excellent effort by Keemo Paul near the boundary ropes. He saves three runs for his side.
Meanwhile, no boundaries but five singles come off the over. IND: 106/0 (21 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:29 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: 100-run partnership
The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have batted for 20 overs, in which they have accumulated 101 runs. While Dhawan has already smashed his half-century, Gill is batting on 44(52). IND: 101/0 (20 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:27 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: India 96/0 after 19 overs
Hayden Walsh concedes six runs in his over as India reach 96/0 after 19 overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:22 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: Dhawan slams 50
Players are back after the refreshments, Keemo Paul resumes the action against Shikhar Dhawan.
He pitches it up and Dhawan middles it but straight to the fielder at short mid-on. Paul follows it up with three dots, with the fourth one angling back at Dhawan and hitting his pads. West Indies have taken a review, TV replay confirm that the impact was on the line but the ball was missing the leg stump.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran misfields the ball, which results in a double as Dhawan completes his half-century. With seven fours so far, Dhawan reaches the milestone in 62 balls. IND: 90/0 (18 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:13 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Good recovery by Hayden Walsh
After being whacked for a six and a four, Hayden Walsh recovers wel and concedes just 3 runs in his over. IND: 87/0 (17 overs)
Drinks are being taken
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:10 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Dhawan in full control
Kyle Mayers comes into the attack and Dhawan has no problems dealing with the pacer. He hits him for a four as 8 runs come off his over. Dhawan reaches 46(55). IND: 84/0 (16 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:06 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Dhawan inches close to half-century
1 6 Wd 1 4 0 0: 13 runs come off the over as India reach 76/0 after 15 overs. Dhawan is batting on 40 (51), while Gill is playing on 33 (40).
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:04 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Gill hits the first six
Hayden Walsh comes to bowl his second over and Dhawan passes the strike to Gill in the first ball.
Gill then advances down the track and despite the ball keeping low, manages to hit it extremely well as the ball flies over Walsh's head for a maximum.
Walsh then bowls a wide as Gill passes the strike back to Dhawan, who sweeps the fourth ball for a four. IND: 76/0 (14.4 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 08:01 PM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Good recovery by Holder
Despite bowling a no ball, Holder just concedes six runs in his previous over. IND: 64/0 (14 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:58 PM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Gill misses out on free-hit
Holder comes to bowl his fourth over but starts with a no ball. Dhawan, however, rotates the strike and Gill will face the free-hit delivery. Holder uses his experience and bowls a slower ball as just one run come off it. IND: 60/0 (13.1 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:55 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: West Indies introduce Hayden Walsh
West Indies introduce Hayden Walsh, their second spinner, who concedes just two runs in his first over. IND: 57/0 (13 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:53 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: India reach 55/0 after 12 overs
Two boundaries and four dots in the previous over by Holder as India reach 55/0 after 12 overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:49 PM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Dhawan deals in 4s
Holder is introduced into the attack and he starts with a short of length ball, which is whacked for a four by Shikhar Dhawan. With this India also edge past the 50-run mark.
Dhawan continues his wrath and smashes second four of the over square of the wicket. IND: 55/0 (11.3 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:47 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score: Batters struggle against Akeal Hosein
Akeal Hosein so far:
1st over: 3 runs
2nd over: 1 run
3rd over: 2 runs
India reach 47/0 after 11 overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:43 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score: End of 1st powerplay
Dhawan and Gill comfortably rotate the strike as seven runs come off the over bowled by Keemo Paul. The first powerplay is done and India accumulate 45 runs without losing a wicket in the first 10 overs. IND: 45/0 (10 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:39 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score: Akeal Hosein keeps things tight
Akeal Hosein continues to keep things tight from his end as just one run come in his over. IND: 38/0 (9 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:35 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE score updates: India reach 37/0 after 8 overs
Six runs come off the over, India reach 37/0 after 8 overs. Gill is batting on 16 (18), while Dhawan is playing on 20(30).
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:34 PM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Dhawan is getting into the groove
After an excellent first over, Keemo Paul is welcomed with a boundary by Dhawan in his second. Jason Holder makes some changes in the field following the boundary. The second ball takes a thick outside edge of Dhawan's bat and bounces right in front of Jayden Seales at short third man. IND: 35/0 (7.2 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:31 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: West Indies introduce spin
West Indies introduce spin as Akeal Hosein comes into the attack. He gives three runs in his first over as India reach 31/0 after 7 overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:27 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Good over for India
Dhawan and Gill are getting into the groove. The former starts the sixth over by Jayden Seales with a cracking boundary, and he gets a similar treatment by Gill in the fifth ball. 11 runs come off it as India reach 28/0 after 6 overs.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:22 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score: Keemo Paul starts strong
Keemo Paul starts with a nice yorker, beating Dhawan as he tries to guide the ball on the off-side. He follows it up with three more dots as Dhawan desperately looks to rotate the strike.
Eventually he gets a single off the final delivery. IND: 17/0 (5 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:19 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE: Runs dry up
An excellent over by Jayden Seales just two runs come off it. The batters are struggling to find the gaps and now the singles have stopped too. IND: 16/0 (4 overs)
West Indies introduce Keemo Paul into the attack.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:14 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Dhawan, Gill rotate strike
Holder starts his second over with a couple of singles. He then gets the extra bounce as Dhawan manages to keep it down without any discomfort.
Holder bowls another dot, before Dhawan rotates the strike and Gill closes the over with another single. Four runs come off it. IND: 14/0 (3 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:09 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: India reach 10/0
Two dots, a four, followed by a couple of singles and dot, six runs come off the over. IND: 10/0 (2 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:07 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Gill opens his account
Jayden Seales will share the new ball duties with Holder and he starts with a dot against Shubman Gill. He follows up with a short ball, and Gill fails to connect his pull.
Seales again drops his short, with a lot of width and Gill slashes it for a four square of the wicket. IND: 8/0 (1.3 overs)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:04 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: India 4/0 after 1st over
Five dots and a four, India reach 4/0 in the first over.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:02 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score: Dhawan opens his account with a 4
Holder starts with a length ball, and Dhawan knocks it back on the ground with a backfoot punch. A slight change in the line in the second ball and Dhawan looks for a quick single but is sent back by his partner.
He then opens his account with a cracking four, square of the wicket. IND: 4/0 (0.3 over)
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 07:00 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: Here we go
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walk out in the middle to kick-off the proceedings. Jason Holder will lead the attack for West Indies.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:58 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: Ravindra Jadeja not match fit
An official update on Ravindra Jadeja, who is part of the 3rd ODI. The all-rounder is not 100 percent match fit and is being assessed by the BCCI medical team.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:40 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: West Indies Playing XI
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:39 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE updates: India Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:35 PM
IND vs WI LIVE score updates: India make one change
Prasidh Krishna comes into India playing XI in place of Avesh Khan.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:33 PM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: IND win toss
Shikhar Dhawan wins the toss and opt to bat first.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:33 PM
IND vs WI LIVE: Eyes on Hope
Shai Hope scored a brilliant century in the previous encounter, helping his side edge past the 300-run mark. Can he do it today?
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 06:24 PM
IND vs WI LIVE updates: Shikhar Dhawan rises
Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, scored a brilliant 97 runs off 99 balls in the first ODI, which the Men In Blue by six wickets. After his fine inning, Dhawan has climbed up to a joint 13th spot in the ICC ODI rankings.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:52 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Weather report
Rain is expected to play spoilsport during the third ODI with a 78% chance of it around 1 PM local time with thunderstorms, according to Weather.com.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:41 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Last result
India defeated West Indies in the second ODI by two wickets with Axar Patel playing a match-winning knock of 64 runs off 35 balls.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:29 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Last five ODI meetings
India won by 2 wickets
India won by 3 runs
India won by 96 runs
India won by 44 runs
India won by 6 wickets
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:19 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 138 ODIs with India coming out on top with 69 wins, compared to West Indies' 63. Two matches have ended as draws with four no results.
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 04:59 PM
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's third and final ODI between India and West Indies, from Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!