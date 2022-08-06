India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led team aim to seal series in Florida

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match Updates: After a small visa issue, from both the teams, cricket is back in Florida, once again to host a T20I match between India and West Indies. India will be heading into the match, the fourth game of the five-match series, with the aim to seal the contest. But more than victory, Rohit Sharma and the team management will be keen on resolving some of their issues pertaining to the squad for the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin will once again look to make the most of the opportunity to seal their place as back-ups in the World Cup side. For West Indies, they will be aiming to script a comeback in Florida, level the series and force a decider on Sunday.