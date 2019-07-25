India vs West Indies: ‘Anyone can say anything to anyone’ - Virat Kohli reveals relationship with youngsters in the team

Asserting that there is no culture of scolding a youngster, India captain Virat Kohli said that there is no differentiation in the Indian team dressing room and he treats a Kuldeep Yadav in the same manner he treats an MS Dhoni.

“The culture of scolding people isn’t there in the change room now.) As friendly as I am with Kuldeep (Yadav), I am the same with MS (Dhoni),” Kohli said in an interview to Times of India. “The atmosphere is such that anyone can say anything to anyone. I am like walking up to people and telling them, listen, I have committed these mistakes, make sure you don’t do them.”

The Indian captain spoke about guiding the youngsters but allowing them their own space to express. “Your career improves by two-three years. I believe in empowering people. I believe in giving them space to express them,” Kohli added.

But what if the youngster is still confused? Kohli said then he would walk up to that particular cricketer and have a word, make him understand about what he needs to do to achieve his goals.

“When they come to a stage when they feel jumbled, then I’ll have a conversation. I’ll talk to them like, ‘This is where you are heading and this is where you have to head. These are the kind of things you should be doing. You’ll regret not correcting those things early like I did. I don’t want you to waste two-three years of your career. You have to play more than what you have played,” Kohli said.

Kohli also went on to admit that he too got distracted at a young age. “Yeah. I made many mistakes when I was growing up. I got distracted and wasn’t focused initially. Then I pulled my way back. I am grateful for where I am. The only thing should stay with you is hard work,” Kohli added.

