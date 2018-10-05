India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh takes a jibe at the quality of visiting team

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a jibe at the West Indies team after India took control of the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on Friday.

At stumps on Day 2, the visitors trail by 555 runs after India posted 649/9 in their first innings. The visitors are on course of conceding a huge first innings lead as Indian bowlers reduced Windies to 94/6 in their first innings.

Harbhajan took to social media question the visiting team’s quality and said that West Indies will feel the heat in the Ranji Trophy — India’s premier domestic competition — let alone playing against India at home.

Harbhajan’s post read: “With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga #INDvsWI.”

Earlier on Day 2, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to declare the innings after the hosts managed to score 649/9. Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja slammed respective centuries as the Indian batsmen put the Windies bowling attack to the sword.

Then, the Indian bowlers came to the party as they dismissed the first five West Indies batsmen for just 49 runs on board. At stumps, the visitors had lost six top-order batsmen, with Mohammed Shami picking up two wickets. The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped a wicket each as one batsman was run-out.

