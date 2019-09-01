India vs West Indies: ‘He is putting a price on his wicket’ - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Ishant Sharma after pacer hits maiden Test half-century

cricket

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise of Ishant Sharma after the latter slammed his maiden Test half-century during the second day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday. Not only Ishant went past the 50-run mark for the first time in 126 Test innings but he also stitched a century stand with middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari to propel India’s score to 416 in the first essay. When he finally was dismissed, Ishant had scored 57 off 80 deliveries and his innings included seven boundaries as well.

Gavaskar, who was on commentating duty for the official broadcaster when Ishant completed his fifty, lavished praise on the lanky lad from Delhi and stated he has started to put a price on his wicket. The ‘Little Master’ also had a hearty laugh when Ishant tried to play a reverse sweep after going past the fifty-run mark.

“Why should he make his wicket cheap, he doesn’t get wickets cheaply,” Gavaskar said while commentating during the second day. “He is putting a price on his wicket.”

“He batted well in the first Test where he put on a partnership with (Hanuma) Vihari. They gave India extra runs in the first innings (in Antigua). They are doing the same here (Jamaica),” he added.

After going past the 50-run mark, Ishant came up with a peculiar celebration, where he looked at dressing room and did something with the bat. It must be an inside joke as skipper Virat Kohli too joined in from the dressing room, celebrating wildly. Other members of the team also applauded Ishant’s heroics with the willow.

Meanwhile, India took full control of the Test after Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in the longest format. Bumrah (6/16) produced a lethal opening spell and rattled West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over to leave West Indies tottering at 87 for seven at stumps.

Bumrah became only the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to register a hat-trick in Test cricket. West Indies still trail India by 329 runs with three full days play remaining. Not to forget the contribution of Hanuma Vihari, who slammed his maiden Test ton (111 off 225 balls) with the help of 16 boundaries to hold India’s innings together.

