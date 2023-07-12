India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal not the only debutant; focus on Kohli, Ashwin
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India have shown enough signs, at least on paper, that they are looking for a fresh start after back-to-back defeats in the WTC finals. The dropping of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav and the selections of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar is a proof of that. Ajinkya Rahane's return as the vice-captain, however, will attract a few questions. It is an important series for captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. They have been quiet by their standards. As far as the hosts, West Indies are concerned, the wounds of not being able to make it to the World Cup 2023, will still be fresh. Just like India, they too have a couple of fresh faces - Alick Athanaze is set to make his debut today. Their pace attack bears a familiar look with Alzarri Joseph Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach. The spin department, however, appears to be a bit thin due to the injury of Gudakesh Motie.
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 05:28 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Alick Athanaze to get Test cap
Alick Athanaze is set to make his Test debut today for the West Indies.
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 05:11 PM
IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test: Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat?
There are high chances that Yashasvi Jaiswal might not be India's only debutant in the 1st Test against the West Indies today. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan too might get his Test cap today. In the five Tests that KS Bharat has played so far, the Andra Pradesh man has done little with the bat to ooze confidence. With still no timeline on Rishabh Pant's return, this West Indies series is the ideal opportunity for the team management to check Kishan in red-ball cricket.
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 04:58 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal to open, Shubman Gill at 3
India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his debut in the first Test and will also open the batting with him as Shubman Gill has expressed his desire of sliding down to No.3 in place of Pujara. It will be a big moment for the 21-year-old Jaiswal, who will bring in the left and right opening combination back into India's Test XI after a long time.
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 04:40 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1: The squads
West Indies squad for 1st Test vs India: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
India squad for Tests vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
- Wed, 12 Jul 2023 04:36 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 1
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica. It is a fresh start for both the teams in what would mark the beginning of their campaigns in the third edition of the World Test Championships. India captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will be hoping to get an early lead in this short two-Test series.