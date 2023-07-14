India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jaiswal eyes debut double, Kohli daddy 100 as IND look to bat WI out

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: After 2 days of supreme dominance, India would be keen to bat West Indies out of this Test when they resume their first innings at 312/1 with set batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli looking to stamp their authority further. India have batted three out of their four sessions without losing a wicket on the first 2 days and a similar script is likely to unfold on Day 3. West Indies need a miracle to stop India from putting up what looks like a 500-plus total at least. Jaiswal, who on Thursday, became the 17th India batter to hit a century on debut is 67 short of a maiden double century, while for his partner Kohli, it's still early days. However, with both batters looking extremely comfortable and a long list of batters lined up, West Indies need something extra special to save themselves the blushes.

India vs West Indies Day 3 Live Score(AP)