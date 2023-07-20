India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit eyes series win in Kohli's 500th match and 100th of IND vs WI
- India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Follow IND vs WI full scorecard and live updates at Port of Spain in Trinidad.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: We have travelled from Windsor Park in Dominica to the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad for the second and final Test between India and West Indies. There was hardly any contest in the series opener. India won it by an innings and 141 runs inside three days with Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal being the stars. Nothing much is expected to change in the 2nd Test. India will once again start as favourites to snatch a series win but the hosts will be looking for a turnaround or a fight at least. To add some more importance to the contest, this will be Virat Kohli's 500th international match and also the 100th Test between India and West Indies. As far as the teams are concerned, West Indies are guaranteed to make one change as Raymon Reifer was dropped from their 13-man squad. India have a difficult choice between continuing with the winning combination and handing debut to young pacer Mukesh Kumar or playing Axar Patel.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 05:06 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: 1st Test recap
After West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bat first, India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were all over the hosts. Ashwin picked up five while Jadeja got three as India bowled West Indies out for 150 with only debutant Alick Athanze providing some resistance with a 47-run knock.
In reply, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma put on a record-breaking 229-run stand for the first wicket to bring West Indies down to their knees. Jaiswal smashed 171 while Rohit ended up 103. Virat Kohli too chipped in with a half-century before India declared at 421/5.
It took Ashwin and Co just more than a session and a half to skittle West Indies out for 130 and win the match by an innings and 141 runs.
- Thu, 20 Jul 2023 04:59 PM
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1
After a fairly long break due to the early finish of the first Test, we are back with the second Test between India and West Indies. This time, the action will take place at the iconic Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After winning the first Test without breaking a sweat, India are overwhelming favourites to win this and take the series 2-0 but can the West Indies produce an inspiring performance and upset India?