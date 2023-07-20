India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit eyes series win in Kohli's 500th match and 100th of IND vs WI

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: We have travelled from Windsor Park in Dominica to the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad for the second and final Test between India and West Indies. There was hardly any contest in the series opener. India won it by an innings and 141 runs inside three days with Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal being the stars. Nothing much is expected to change in the 2nd Test. India will once again start as favourites to snatch a series win but the hosts will be looking for a turnaround or a fight at least. To add some more importance to the contest, this will be Virat Kohli's 500th international match and also the 100th Test between India and West Indies. As far as the teams are concerned, West Indies are guaranteed to make one change as Raymon Reifer was dropped from their 13-man squad. India have a difficult choice between continuing with the winning combination and handing debut to young pacer Mukesh Kumar or playing Axar Patel.

India vs West Indies live score 2nd Test Day 1: IND vs WI 2nd Test Live scorecard(BCCI Twitter)