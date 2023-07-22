India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India bank on Ashwin, Jadeja to break Windies resilience

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: For the first time in the series, the West Indies top-order has shown some fight. Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite put on WI's highest partnership of this series so far before the former was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Debutant Kirk McKenzie and Brathwaite made sure there were no further losses to take West Indies to 86/1 at stumps. West Indies are still 352 runs behind India's total but they have given the visitors something to think about. Ashwin and Jadeja will be the key for India while Mohammed Siraj and the other pacers will have to play their part on Day 3 for India to win this Test and get the series.

India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3(AP)