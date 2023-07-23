India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Rohit and Co. eye early wickets in opening session
- India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Rohit Sharma and Co. will eye early wickets in the opening session of the series decider.
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live score: West Indies will have to grind through the day to avoid a defeat in the series decider against Rohit Sharma's Team India at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. Kraigg Brathwaite played a captain's knock of 75 to take the West Indies 229/5 in 108 overs at Stumps Day 3. Batting on 37 off 111 balls, Alick Athanaze will resume the West Indies innings alongside Jason Holder (11) on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Trinidad. The duo added 21 runs for the sixth wicket yesterday. Hosts West Indies have lost five wickets and the Men from the Caribbean trail Team India by 209 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 37) has shared 3 wickets with Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Mukesh Kumar in the 2nd Test. Rohit and Co. are eyeing early wickets in the first session.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 06:48 PM
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Live score: Can India stage a comeback on Day 4?
With the West Indies bidding to eke out a draw in the series decider, Rohit Sharma and Co. will aim to bundle out the hosts as early as possible in the 1st session on Day 5. The West Indies have scored 229-5 in 108 overs. They trail India by 209 runs. Can India make it count on a 98-over day at Port of Spain?
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 06:40 PM
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Live score: How Ashwin dismissed Brathwaite with unplayable delivery
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 06:18 PM
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4 Live score and updates: Jadeja, Ashwin keeping India alive
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a beauty to dismiss an on-song Kraigg Brathwaite (75) on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and the West Indies. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Joshua Da Silva (10) while Ravindra Jadeja picked up a brace of wickets to keep India alive in the 2nd Test. Jadeja bowled 25 overs and leaked 37 runs for the visitors.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 05:38 PM
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live score: 'WI batters didn't even try playing shots'
Talking about the slow batting pitch after Day 3 of the 2nd Test between the two teams, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey took a dig at the West Indies batters. "The pitch is very slow, very easy for batting. Towards the end, it started turning a bit. West Indies were defensive with the bat too. When there's an attempt to play shots, there's an opportunity to get a wicket but they didn't even try that. We were quite impressive, our bowlers did whatever was expected of them though," Mhambrey said.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 05:31 PM
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live score: Will West Indies continue to frustrate India on Day 4
Visitors India will aim to emerge as clear favourites after being frustrated by the Windies batter on a rain-hit third day at Port of Spain. Batting on a lifeless wicket in the series decider, the West Indies have managed to reach 229-5 in 108 overs. Brathwaite (75) and Alick Athanaze (37*) have emerged as the top scorers for the hosts in the 1st innings.
- Sun, 23 Jul 2023 05:20 PM
Hello and welcome!
In reply to Team India's massive first innings total of 438, hosts West Indies managed to post 229 for five at stumps on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between the two teams at Port of Spain. Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who made his debut for India in the series decider, bagged his first-ever wicket by dismissing Kirk McKenzie. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane plucked a stunner to complete the dismissal of Jermaine Blackwood for 20 prior to Joshua Da Silva's departure. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite played a sublime knock of 75 to stage a fightback for the hosts. Ravindra Jadeja bagged the crucial wickets of Blackwood and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) in the 1st innings. West Indies trail India by 209 runs and the hosts have 5 wickets in hand.