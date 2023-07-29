India vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd ODI free: How and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming: India wrapped up a routine and comfortable victory in the first ODI of the three-match series in the West Indies, and will look to seal the series win as both teams remain in Barbados for the second contest. India’s bowlers set up a comfortable run-chase for the batters, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with 4 wickets in 3 overs, two of which were maidens.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch IND vs WI((BCCI Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series remains important for the team to figure out the correct combinations heading into the Asia Cup and World Cup, and exposure for debutant Mukesh Kumar and youngster Umran Malik will remain important on the pace bowling front.

India might also want to give their batters more time in the middle to bat, and could look to bat first if they win the toss again. The batting order was shuffled to give players such as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya more time in the middle, but it remains to be seen whether India will try to emulate tournament conditions instead.

West Indies will be bruised by a humbling loss in the first match in Bridgetown, and will do their best not to roll over for their visitors again. 5 wickets in a small chase will give them a boost, but their batting will need to join the party if they want to dent India to a significant degree.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 29.

Where is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 scheduled to be played?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will start at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local). The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Live Streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website. JioCinema will stream the series for free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail