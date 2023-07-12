India vs West Indies Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st Test?

Team India will kickstart their 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle with a tour of the West Indies, where they will play two Tests before going on to a white-ball series as well. Looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Australia in the WTC final, India will go into the first Test trying to get a good result, as well as starting off a new chapter with the debut of the immensely promising Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (C) celebrates with India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and India's Virat Kohli (R) (AFP)

Meanwhile, the West Indies are trying to recover from a heartbreaking set of losses in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, as they miss out on the World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history. Kraigg Braithwaite will captain the team as the Windies seek to quickly put things right, and stop from sliding further. A good performance and big results will be important for a West Indian team trying to regain its footing.

Rohit Sharma’s men will use the tour of the West Indies as an important step towards finding the right combinations for the upcoming WTC cycle, in which India’s ambitions will continue to be reaching a third consecutive final, as well as lifting the trophy for the first time.

Here are the streaming details for the first Test match between the two teams:

When is the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?

West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 is scheduled to be played from July 12-16.

Where is the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 scheduled to be played?

West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

What time will the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will start at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local). The toss for the same will take place at 7:00 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?

West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will have a live broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023?

The live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st Test 2023 will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website. JioCinema will stream the series for free. You can also catch all the latest news and updates related to India's tour of the West Indies here at hindustantimes.com.

