India vs West Indies: Navdeep Saini fined by ICC for send-off to Nicholas Pooran

Young Indian fast-bowler Navdeep Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal. He has also been handed one demerit point. The incident occurred during the 4th over of the West Indies’ innings when Saini took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran and gave him an animated send-off.

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

What are the rules:

: When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

: Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

: Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged

