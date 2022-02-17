'He's got a bright future': Ravi Bishnoi earns captain Rohit Sharma's approval after fairytale debut

Ravi Bishnoi didn't take long to make an impact in the international circuit, playing a key role in India's six-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, which was also his maiden outing in Indian colours with the senior team.

Bishnoi was clinical with the ball and emerged as the team's most successful bowler, for which he was also named player of the match. The youngster returned with two wickets in the four overs and conceded just 17 runs at an economy of a little over four.

His stellar show with the ball caught many eyes and captain Rohit Sharma too was extremely pleased with his service. Rohit termed Bishnoi's "variations and skill-sets" as one of game-changing component, an ability which makes the job easier for the captain.

"Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He's got a lot of variations and skill-sets with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"Very happy with his first game for India and he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him," he added.

Bishnoi too was delighted with the achievement and hailed it as a “dream come true” moment.

"It's everyone's dream to play for India and I was feeling good. West Indies is one of the best T20 teams and I got the chance to play against them. I'll try to cut down the wides next match," said the youngster during the presentation ceremony.

"My strength is my length. (on dew) There wasn't much dew in our innings. I haven't played a match with a lot of dew so far, but it does affect you. We practice for it though. I didn't think I would get Man of the Match in my very first match, it's a dream come true."

India will take on the West Indies in the second T20I on Friday.