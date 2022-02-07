India vs West Indies: ‘Told him it will be tougher to play him’: Harbhajan Singh 'very happy' with IND spinner's output

India defeated West Indies by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. A clinical bowling performance helped the Rohit Sharma-led side bag their first win of the year. Talking about the fine start to the series, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lavished rich praise on off-spinner Washington Sundar.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer returned with figures 3 for 30 in nine over. He, along with Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul, ensure the visitors were bundled out for a paltry total.

While speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan explained why was left impressed by the right-arm bowler.

"When I had spoken to him [Sundar] last time, our match was there against them in Abu Dhabi, I had told him that when he starts spinning the ball, it will be tougher to play him. Today I am very happy, that he spun the ball. When the first ball spins from in front, no batter remains comfortable."

While highlighting the importance of turning the ball to pick up wickets, he said:

"When the ball is in the spinner's hand, his role is to spin the ball. But when we play the shorter format (T20), it seems at times that if we spin the ball, a big shot can be played with the spin, which we ourselves put in our mind. You will only get wickets if you spin the ball, even fast bowlers are bowling the straight balls."

After opting to bowl, the ‘Men in Blue’ restricted the Windies to 176 in 43.5 overs. In response, skipper Rohit's quickfire 60 guided India to a comfortable 6-wicket win.

The second ODI will take place on Wednesday, February 9.