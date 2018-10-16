India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav replaces Shardul Thakur in ODI squad

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav has replaced injured Shardul Thakur in India’s ODI squad against West Indies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shardul Thakur’s replacement in India’s squad for the first two ODIs against Windies,” the BCCI statement read.

Umesh comes into the side after putting on a good show in the recently-concluded Test series against the Windies. The pacer picked up his maiden 10-wicket haul to help India complete a resounding series win in Hyderabad.

As for Shardul, this is another big blow in his short international career so far as he has been ruled out of the entire 5-match ODI series.

“Shardul has suffered a right adductor tendon injury and has been ruled out of the ODI series,” the statement added.

Earlier, on his Test debut in India’s second Test against Hyderabad, Shardul was forced to leave the field after bowling only 10 deliveries.

After bowling the fourth delivery of the fourth over, which the West Indian opener Kieran Powell guided past backward point, Thakur was seen to be having considerable pain as he started hobbling.

This was the second time that the 26-year-old broke down in back-to-back international matches. In September, Thakur was sent home from the Asia Cup after complaining hip injury following the Hong Kong game.

Indian team for 1st & 2nd ODI against Windies -

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 18:06 IST