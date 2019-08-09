India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli shows off dance moves in Guyana, even manages to rope in Chris Gayle - Watch

cricket

Only 13 overs could be bowled in the first One Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies as the match was called off due to rain at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After a delay in the start of the game, the ODI was reduced to 34 overs. But rain gods were unrelenting as only a few overs could be bowled before the match was again interrupted. The umpires ultimately decided that play wasn’t possible in the first ODI so the match was called off.

Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to field first against the hosts. Evin Lewis was striking the ball well as he scored 40 off 36 balls. Chris Gayle was the only batsmen to be dismissed as he fell victim to Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies were 54/1 after 13 overs when the match was called off.

However, there was a moment to savour for the fans and the cricket viewers at home. Virat did not let his mood to be dampened by rain as he broke into a jig during the start of play in Guyana. Virat was in buoyant mood as he was seen dancing on the tunes of the DJ several times. Kohli even managed to rope in his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Chris Gayle as they enjoyed their time in the middle.

Opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope were batting on 40 and 6 respectively when the match was called off after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat. The other opener Chris Gayle was out in the 11th over after scoring 4 off 31 deliveries in an agonisingly slow knock.

The match was already reduced to 43-over-a side even before a ball being bowled as the wet outfield due to rains had forced the toss to be delayed. The match began two hours later than the original 7pm IST start.

The second ODI of the three-match series will now be played in Port of Spain on Sunday.

