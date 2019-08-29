India vs West Indies, Weather forecast 2nd Test: Rain could impact proceedings in Jamaica

cricket

After crushing West Indies in the first Test match, the action now shifts to Jamaica where Virat Kohli-led Indian side would look to seal the series with another emphatic performance. In Antigua, there were sporadic instances of rain, but this did not have a massive bearing on the outcome of the game.

As per AccuWeather forecast, there are instances of thunderstorms during the day. Also, the level of humidity is expected to be around 58 per cent while the precipitation level is expected to be 20 per cent. Clouds will hover around for the entire day and this could have an effect on the proceedings out in the middle.

Also, the temperature will increase and it is expected to read around 32 degrees. If the level of precipitation is anything to go by, there could be stoppages in play due to passing showers, but this should not be a major worry for the players as well as the umpires.

Indian captain Virat Kohli stands on the cusp of scripting a record for being the most successful Indian captain in Test history. A victory will also give India a 2-0 series win and 120 points – 60 each for a two-match Test series – in the World Test Championship.

Kohli had equalled Dhoni’s tally of 27 Test wins as captain when India thrashed West Indies by 318 runs in the first Test in the Sir Viv Richards Stadium at Antigua. A win in Jamaica will take Kohli’s number of Test victories as captain to 28 – the most by any Indian captain.

Kohli also has the best win ratio as Indian Test captain. The win rate of Virat Kohli in test matches is 57.44 % - The only Indian captain to have win-rate over 50% (min. 5 matches as captain)

