India vs Western Australia XI Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar's 52 helps IND rebuild after early wickets vs WA

India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from October 16, India face Western Australia in a practice match at WACA in Perth, on Monday. Other than facing Western Australia in two practice games, India will meet Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side begin their campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener, scheduled for October 23 and will be held in Melbourne. India recently faced South Africa in a three-match T20I series, coming out on top to secure a 2-1 win. They will be aiming to build on that momentum and carry it forward to the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:24 PM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: Suryakumar Yadav departs after his half-century!
Suryakumar departs after his half-century! Axar comes into bat and joins Karthik.
India: 129/5 (17.2)
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:23 PM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: Suryakumar Yadav gets his fifty!
Fantastic six by Suryakumar as he gets his fifty!
India: 129/4 (17.1 overs)
Karthik: 11*
Suryakumar: 52*
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:11 PM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: IND 108/4 in 15 overs!
India are currently 108/4 in 15 overs!
Suryakumar (39*) and Karthik (6*) are leading the rebuilding process.
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:06 PM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: 100-up for India!
India go 100-up in 13.3 overs with Suryakumar and Karthik currently batting in Perth.
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:01 PM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: HARDIK PANDYA IS OUT! LBW!
Pandya departs for an LBW and added 27 runs to the scoreboard. Karthik comes in now to join Suryakumar.
Kelly got the wicket!
IND: 94/4
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:57 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: SIX! SMASHING!
A poor delivery and Pandya clobbers it over midwicket for a smashing six!
IND: 93/3 (12)
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:51 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: IND 73/3 in 10 overs
India are 73/3 in 10 overs with Suryakumar (24*) and Pandya (14*) in the middle right now!
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:46 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: FOUR!
Pandya comes in after Pant's departure. He smacks a four, straight down the round for a flat boundary!
IND 51/3
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:39 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: Rishabh Pant loses his wicket, IND 45/3 (6)
Pant departs for nine! Poor show by the wicketkeeper-batter. He hit a four in the previous delivery and then got dismissed in the next one!
IND: 45/3 (6)
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:29 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: IND 29/2 at the end of five overs
India are 29/2 after five overs, with Suryakumar and Pant batting!
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:28 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: Deepak Hooda loses his wicket!
Beherendoff gets his second wicket as Hooda is caught behind! In walks, Suryakumar!
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:27 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: Deepak Hooda comes in to bat!
After Rohit's departure, Hooda comes in at no. 3 and hits a six in the second delivery!
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:21 AM
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:20 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: OUT! POOR START! ROHIT SHARMA HAS TO LEAVE!
An excellent delivery by Behrendorff and Rohit is caught behind! OUT!
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:08 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: The action begins!
The action begins as Rohit and Pant walk into the pitch! They will open the innings for India!
-
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: India win the toss!
India captain Rohit has won the toss and opted to bat!
Playing XIs-
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
WA XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Ilelly, Jason Behrendorff
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:07 AM
India vs Western Australia, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match Live: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup practice match between India and Western Australia in Perth. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!