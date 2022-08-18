India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Score: IND captain KL Rahul opts to bowl, Deepak Chahar returns after injury layoff
- India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match Updates: KL Rahul returns after a two-month layoff as India and Zimbabwe lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India eye winning start against Zimbabwe as KL Rahul returns to Harare – a place where he made his ODI debut back in 2016. The India captain was a late inclusion after recovering from a hernia injury and testing positive for coronavirus. Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut in Zimbabwe back in 2016. Though he scored a golden duck in his first T20I, he scored an unbeaten 100* on his ODI debut. This was also the last time India played Zimbabwe. Rahul's fitness will be observed keenly but the spotlight will also be on Deepak Chahar. Just like Rahul, who last played a competitive cricket match in May, Chahar was last seen in action in February in the T20 series against the West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has consolidated his place in the T20 set-up but it remains to be seen whether Chahar finds his mojo before the showpiece event. While Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill look to continue their impressive run, Rahul Tripathi fancies a debut, having produced consistent performances in the IPL and domestic circuit. For Zimbabwe, the likes of Sikandar Raza, Chakabva and Innocent Kaia hope to repeat their batting performances from the Bangladesh encounters.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:22 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India's Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:21 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Regis Chakabva on team changes
"We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We've got Ngarva and Marumani coming in," says ZIM captain Regis Chakabva.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:20 PM
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Score: ‘Chahar unfortunate to miss out for long time’
"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour," says KL Rahul.
"A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. Deepak Chahar was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries."
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:17 PM
IND vs ZIM Live Score: Toss Update
KL Rahul wins toss. India elect to bowl against Zimbabwe.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:12 PM
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Updates: Toss coming up shortly
India had to make a late change to a 16-strong squad with all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed coming in for Washington Sundar, who was injured playing English county cricket… toss and team news coming up shortly. Stay tuned for Live updates.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:10 PM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Dhawan's high praise for Raza
Sikandar Raza played a key role in the ODI series against Bangladesh with successive centuries. He also earned big praise from Shikhar Dhawan.
"He is a very good player who has been representing Zimbabwe with distinction for a long time," said India's vice-captain.
"Sikandar is a quality cricketer with bat and ball. I am sure our bowlers will come up with nice plans against him."
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:08 PM
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live: Bowlers look to fire in unison
While Rahul hopes to fine-tune his batting before the Asia Cup, the Indian bowling attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav will look to make an impact from the word go.
The visiting side also has Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel in the all-rounders department.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:02 PM
IND vs ZIM Live Score: India set to try out key players
With the World T20 about two months away, Rahul looks to regain his touch as he is among the top players in the 20-over format. His deputy Dhawan, on the other hand, continues to play ODIs and will likely play a key role at the 2023 World Cup.
The 50-over format, which is fast losing popularity and struggling to retain its identity, will be put to the test as India and Zimbabwe look to produce some eye-catching cricket.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:54 AM
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live: Opening pair
India flaunt a number of batters in the opening order like Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shubman Gill. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also in the squad.
But it remains to be seen whether the team management sticks with the experienced Rahul-Dhawan duo at the top... toss coming up soon. Stay tuned for Live updates.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:48 AM
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score: KL Rahul recalls his debut in Zimbabwe
KL Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut in Zimbabwe back in 2016. Though he scored a golden duck in his first T20I, he scored an unbeaten 100* on his ODI debut. It was also the last time India played Zimbabwe.
"My ODI and T20I debut happened here. I got a hundred in my first ODI. I have great memories here and am hoping to add some more to it. Coming back here as a skipper feels great, especially when you look back at your debut," said Rahul in a presser on Wednesday.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:44 AM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: VVS Laxman replaces Rahul Dravid
India legend and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman has assumed the role of the head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey are on a break, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule filling in for them.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:29 AM
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live: ZIM hope to continue winning run
For Zimbabwe, the likes of Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva and Innocent Kaia look to their batting performances from the Bangladesh encounters. Zimbabwe host India after a series win in ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh at home.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:27 AM
IND vs ZIM Live Score: Rahul Tripathi in line for debut
Maharashtra man Rahul Tripathi was a consistent IPL performer and he could be used in the middle-order at times at the expense of Shardul Thakur.
Tripathi has to squeeze into India's star-studded batting line-up with Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson – players who will certainly prove to be more than a handful for hosts.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:23 AM
IND vs ZIM Live Score: Deepak Chahar returns to action
Along with Rahul, Deepak Chahar also returns to the ODI fold. Has last seen in action in February in the T20Is against the West Indies. A quadriceps tear he picked during the series got him on sidelines and with the back injury picked up, he missed a major chunk of the calendar.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:15 AM
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live: KL Rahul on his return
Rahul was missing from the national team dressing room for quite some time. As he leads India again, he thanked the team management for remembering his contribution in the last two years.
"You might be out for two months but they haven't forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such environment," said the India captain.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 11:08 AM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Updates: Rahul and Dhawan to open?
KL Rahul played his last white-ball game for India in February 2022 against West Indies at home, in which he scored 49 runs. It was an ODI game. He is likely to open with seasoned batter Shikhar Dhawan, who will be his deputy. Dhawan led the team to success in West Indies ODIs. Shubman Gill can also start the innings, having scored unbeaten 98 in his previous ODI.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 10:55 AM
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Spotlight on KL Rahul
KL Rahul will look to add to India's aggressive T20 approach as he returns after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent a sports hernia surgery. The batter will look to find his mojo during the three games against Regis Chakabva's side, as India's first Asia Cup game against Pakistan is on August 28.
Thu, 18 Aug 2022 10:50 AM
IND vs ZIM Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe, at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!