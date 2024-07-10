India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV and online

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Buoyed by the return of three members of the T20 World Cup-winning team, India will eye another resounding victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. India were stunned in the series opener by 13 runs as they failed to chase down 116 in a disappointing batting display. The young side under Shubman Gill, however, made a strong comeback by thrashing the hosts by 100 runs in the second T20I in less than 24 hours to level the five-match series. India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India captain Shubman Gill with Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza(AP)

Abhishek Sharma was the star of the day with a 46-ball century. He was ably supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad who notched up an unbeaten half-century.

The same domination will be expected from the Indian side in the third match of the series. They will be bolstered by the return of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. The three cricketers who missed the first two matches of the series due to the World Cup-win celebrations in India, are expected to walk into the side straightaway.

This, however, might leave the Indian team management with the headache of fielding four openers in the same XI. Gaikwad, a designated opener, was anyway batting at No.3 and now, with the arrival of Jaiswal, he is expected to slide further to No.4. Captain Gill might have to sacrifice the opening spot against his will. The prospect of seeing Jaiswal and Abhishek opening the batting together is mouthwatering enough.

Dube and Samson will slot in the middle-order. The ones to miss out will be Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

As far as Zimbabwe is concerned, their batting has left a lot to be desired with scores of 115 while batting first and 134 in the second essay chasing 235.

On the Harare Sports Club track where there is a bit of extra bounce available for the spinners, Ravi Bishnoi (6/24 from 8 overs) and Washington Sundar (3/39 in 8 overs) have proved to be unplayable at times.

Bishnoi, who normally bowls 20 to 22 googlies in his 24 balls per match, has varied his pace brilliantly and with home skipper Sikandar Raza being kept quiet, the other batters haven't looked good enough to counter the Indian bowling attack.

When will the 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place at Harare Sports Club.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.2nd

