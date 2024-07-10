India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd T20I: Focus on Jaiswal's role as T20 World Cup-winning trio join tour
- 56 Mins ago Abhishek announces his arrival on big stage
- 3 Mins ago Ravi Bishnoi holds key for India with ball
- 15 Mins ago World Cup winning-trio joins Team India
- 28 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have joined the Indian squad in Harare after the T20 World Cup victory celebrations. The question that remains is if Jaiswal will open with Shubman Gill and thus push Abhishek Sharma lower down the order.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: India will find it tough to choose between Yashasvi Jaiswal's seemingly effortless flamboyance and Abhishek Sharma's uber-cool aggression at the top when they rejig their combination to make space for World Cup-winning squad members in the third T20 International against Zimbabwe here on Wednesday....Read More
The arrival of Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, all of whom were part of the main team during the title-winning run last month, gives the Indian team a formidable look in the most important game of the series as visitors look to press home the advantage after the booster shot of a series-levelling 100-run victory in the second match.
Abhishek, the left-handed opener, did enough to live up to his pre-series hype with a 46-ball century in only his second game and did look the part opening the innings. However, Jaiswal, with a handsome strike rate of 161 plus in 17 T20I matches, including a hundred and four half-centuries, does have the first claim to be skipper Shubman Gill's opening partner by virtue of being the reserve opener of the first-choice T20 team.
Although rare but it is not uncommon for batters to be dropped in the very next match after a milestone innings. Case in point were Manoj Tiwary, immediately after his maiden ODI hundred against the West Indies in 2011, and Karun Nair after his triple hundred in a Test match against England in 2016. But skipper Gill is unlikely to let that happen with his best friend since their U-14 days and someone who scored his first international ton with a willow borrowed from the former.
So, it could well be a case of one of the two southpaws batting at one drop. Sanju Samson, who normally bats at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals, might come in at No.5, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, who batted at No.3, will probably drop down a place to No.4. As far as the changes in the playing eleven are concerned, Jaiswal is likely to replace B Sai Sudharsan, who was selected only for the first two games. Samson will come in place of Dhruv Jurel, who had a good outing behind the stumps.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: All eyes on Rinku Singh once again!
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Rinku Singh hammered 48 runs off just 22 deliveries in the second T20I against Zimbabwe and the highlight of his innings were the five towering sixes. The explosive batter failed to open his account in the series opener but compensated with a blistering knock a day later to hurt Zimbabwe.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Harare Sports Club - Venue details
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: The Harare Sports Club has hosted 43 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 25. However, the captain who has won the toss has preferred to chase in 24 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 53.5%. The average first innings score is 156/7 while the average score batting second is 138/6. The highest team score at the venue is India's 234/2 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the current series whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Abhishek announces his arrival on big stage
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma created history by smashing the joint third-fastest T20I ton for India off just 46 deliveries in the second T20I in Harare. The left-handed batter failed in the series opener but bounced back in style to announce his arrival at the international stage. He also had a brilliant IPL season with SRH, where he smashed most sixes in the 2024 edition.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi holds key for India with ball
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi has been the standout bowler of the series so far with six wickets in two matches at an economy of just 3. The Zimbabwe batters have found it difficult to score runs against him as they struggled to read his googly. Bishnoi will again be key in the middle overs in the third T20I.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: World Cup winning-trio joins Team India
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: World Cup-winning trio - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have joined Team India and they will be staking claim for their places in the Playing XI. However, it there won't be much problem accomodating Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson in the XI but for Jaiswal India might need to take some bold decisions.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Score: India have a selection headache to deal with today, something that is always around the corner with this team. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have joined the Indian squad in Harare after the T20 World Cup victory celebrations. The question that remains is if Jaiswal will open with Shubman Gill and thus push Abhishek Sharma lower down the order. Stay tuned for more updates.