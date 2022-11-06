India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Can Rohit Sharma find lost form as IND play ZIM in final Super 12 tie

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Having already booked the semifinal spot, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to finish the Super 12 stage on a high as they lock horns with Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India are the only team from Group 2 so far to enter the semifinal. The outcome of the ongoing match against Pakistan and Bangladesh will decide the second team to enter the final four. Meanwhile, the focus will also be on Rohit Sharma's form. The India skipper has accumulated just 74 runs from four matches, which include a 39-ball 53 against Netherlands. He could only manage four and two runs in the matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have so far secured just one win at the Super 12 stage but an inspiring one. They had previously stunned Pakistan and are capable enough to pull another surprise. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: