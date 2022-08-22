India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd ODI: KL Rahul opts to bat for IND, Deepak Chahar in XI vs ZIM

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a cleansweep, Team India face Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare, on Monday. India won the opener by 10 wickets and the second by 5 wickets, but the visitors would want to bat first today with captain Rahul and Deepak Chahar hoping to get one final match practice before they leave for Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar will also be expected to make a return to the side after missing out the second game for reasons yet not known. For Zimbabwe, their main concern centers around their batting against the new ball and Regis Chakabva's men would aim to amend that in the final tie of the series.