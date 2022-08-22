India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 3rd ODI: KL Rahul opts to bat for IND, Deepak Chahar in XI vs ZIM
- India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: India face Zimbabwe in their third and final ODI in Harare on Monday. Follow live cricket score and updates of IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI.
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a cleansweep, Team India face Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare, on Monday. India won the opener by 10 wickets and the second by 5 wickets, but the visitors would want to bat first today with captain Rahul and Deepak Chahar hoping to get one final match practice before they leave for Asia Cup. Deepak Chahar will also be expected to make a return to the side after missing out the second game for reasons yet not known. For Zimbabwe, their main concern centers around their batting against the new ball and Regis Chakabva's men would aim to amend that in the final tie of the series.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 12:24 PM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 12:23 PM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: 'With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today', said Regis Chakabva
"With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat. A couple of changes for us. Happy to be doing something different today (bowling first)", said the Zimbabwe captain.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 12:21 PM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: 'Just want to challenge ourselves', says KL Rahul
After toss, Rahul said, "We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of moment in the surface. Couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in."
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 12:16 PM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat
Team India captain Rahul wins toss, opts to bat in the 3rd ODI.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 11:57 AM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Weather report
The weather is expected to be sunny in Harare on Monday with no signs of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius during the match and there will be 27 percent cloud cover.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 11:44 AM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 65 matches, with India winning 53, compared to Zimbabwe's 10. Two matches have ended as a draw.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 11:31 AM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Previous meeting
India won the second ODI by 5 wickets to clinch the series, with Sanju Samson smacking a match-winning unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 39 balls.
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 11:11 AM
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Live: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the third and final IDI match of the series between India and Zimbabwe in Harare. Stay tuned for more updates!