India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming 3rd T20I: When, where and how to watch IND vs ZIM on TV and online

India will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

India will look to complete a series sweep against Zimbabwe.(AP)

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Shreyas Iyer's side have already secured the series after following their seven-wicket win in the opener with a crushing 90-run victory in the second T20I. India piled up 219 for five before bowling Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ishan Kishan led India's batting charge with 81 off 44 balls, while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 60 off just 29 deliveries. The pair ensured there was no let-up after India had comfortably won the opening match.

Abhishek Sharma then starred with the ball, returning figures of three for 17 as Zimbabwe's chase unravelled. Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav picked up two wickets each, although Prince later left the field with a hamstring injury.

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{{^usCountry}} With the series already in the bag, India could use the final match to test some of the players who have been waiting on the sidelines. Prabhsimran Singh and Harsh Dubey are among those yet to make their T20I debuts on the tour. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be playing to avoid a home whitewash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the series already in the bag, India could use the final match to test some of the players who have been waiting on the sidelines. Prabhsimran Singh and Harsh Dubey are among those yet to make their T20I debuts on the tour. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be playing to avoid a home whitewash. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: INR 20 crore for Hardik Pandya? CSK's reported Dube-Brevis-cash package could become a massive Mumbai Indians windfall India vs Zimbabwe third T20I live streaming details Where is the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe being played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: INR 20 crore for Hardik Pandya? CSK's reported Dube-Brevis-cash package could become a massive Mumbai Indians windfall India vs Zimbabwe third T20I live streaming details Where is the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe being played? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The third T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The venue has hosted all three matches of the short T20I series. When will India vs Zimbabwe third T20I be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The venue has hosted all three matches of the short T20I series. When will India vs Zimbabwe third T20I be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe third T20I begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 pm IST, half an hour before the start of play.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe third T20I be broadcast in India?

The third T20I will be televised live in India on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe third T20I be live-streamed in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe third T20I will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will require an active subscription or the relevant match or tour pass to watch the game online.

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India enter the series finale with an opportunity to complete a clean sweep, while Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe will be looking to finish the series with a consolation victory in front of their home supporters.

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