India vs Ireland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs IRE W on TV and online

Aiming to get back to winning ways, India face Ireland at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday. India's semi-final hopes were dashed on Saturday, when they lost to Group B leaders England by 11 runs. Chasing a target of 152 runs, India were restricted to 140 for five in 20 overs, with Sarah Glenn taking two wickets for England. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana registered a half-century for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. Initially, England posted 151 for seven in 20 overs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt bagging a fifty. Renuka Singh was in sensational form for India and bagged her maiden T20I five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Ireland have been winless during this tournament, having lost all their three games and are bottom of the table, with India in second position with four points. In their previous fixture, Ireland lost to West Indies by six wickets on Friday. Ireland set a target of 138 runs, posting 137 for nine in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Orla Prendergast. Meanwhile, Shamilia Connell took a three-wicket haul for West Indies. Chasing a target of 138 runs, West Indies reached 140 for four in 19.5 overs, with Hayley Matthews hammering an unbeaten half-century. Meanwhile, Leah Paul and Laura Delany bagged a dismissal each for Ireland.

When will the India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture take place?

The India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture is scheduled for Monday (February 20), 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture take place?

The India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture will take place at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Where will the India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture be broadcasted live on television?

In India, India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture will be broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture be live streamed?

The India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2022 Group B fixture will be live streamed in India via Hotstar. Also follow live updates and latest score of the match from /www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

