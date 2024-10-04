India W vs New Zealand W, Women's T20 World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch on live telecast and online

India begin their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Friday, in Dubai. India are one of the title contenders, and will need to begin their campaign on a winning note. A victory against New Zealand will be a sign that they are ready to take on title favourites Australia. All eyes will be on captain Harmanpreet Kaur, openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot.(HT_PRINT)

Shafali and Mandhana are in good form lately, with the latter getting three fifties in her last five T20I innings. The spotlight will also be on the three pacers in the squad; Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy, with India expected to field two of them. The off-spinner duo of Deepti and Shreyanka Patil will also be crucial.

On the other hand, New Zealand has a good mix of experience and youth. The pressure will be on captain Sophie Devine, all-rounder Suzie Bates. Veterans Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek are also crucial members. All-rounder Amelia Kerr will be a huge threat for India, and has been a big figure in WPL.

When will the India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Friday (October 4). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

Where to watch live telecast of the India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.