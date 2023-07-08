India wait for Smriti to regain spark in Bangladesh

Smriti Mandhana has been the most consistent batter in the Indian women’s cricket team in recent years. Her success in all formats, including the four Tests she has played, has made Mandhana the poster girl of this era.

Smriti Mandhana in action.(BCCI Twitter)

So, it did come as a surprise when she failed with the bat and as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March – probably the first such lean patch since the 2017 World Cup in England. The T20 and ODI series (3 matches each) against Bangladesh that begins in Mirpur on Sunday is thus an opportunity for the 26-year-old from Sangli, Maharashtra to find her best again.

Also Read | Cricket and its growth deficit

“Smriti is a world-class cricketer who has inspired so many across the globe to take up the sport. Her presence in the dressing room had a great impact on the young cricketers during WPL. Sometimes it happens with a cricketer as it is part of the process. Smriti has a positive attitude and is always trying to make it work for the team. There is no question over her technique or approach,” former India cricketer Vanitha VR, the RCB fielding coach-cum-scout said.

In WPL, Mandhana struggled, scoring 149 runs in eight games, averaging 18.62 with a modest strike-rate of 111.19. She looked under pressure. On the other hand, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai Indians, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodriques for Delhi Capitals and Harleen Deol for Gujarat Giants did well.

India skipper Harmanpreet would know the importance of her deputy getting runs in the six matches. “The Indian cricketers had a long break after WPL and also an intensive camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This would have helped them prepare for Bangladesh. It is a good opportunity for her to get going, make use of each outing. It’s a matter of one series. She will be back in the business of winning matches,” Vanitha said.

Mandhana, recipient of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021, though had a fabulous run that year across all formats. She scored 855 runs in 22 internationals at an average of 38.86, including one century and five fifties. Mandhana has also played in the Women's Big Bash League, The Hundred and the Kia League, making an impact.

This Bangladesh tour will also provide a platform to the new faces like Uma Chetry, Rashi Kanojiya, B Anusha and Minnu Mani.

After the Bangladesh tour, the India team will get a new head coach and other staff who will guide the team for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October.

