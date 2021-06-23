‘India will be looking to score freely, try to bowl NZ out’: Sunil Gavaskar wishes an ‘exciting finish’ for WTC Final

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Virat Kohli’s Team India can push for a victory in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

After the bad weather affected the first four days of the match, a clear sky allowed some play on Tuesday. The Indian pacers went full throttle against the Kiwi batters and bowled them out for 249. India went to stumps on Day 5 at 64 for 2, leading New Zealand by 32 runs.

The reserve day of the match commences Wednesday and India would have a chance to dominate the game as the weather forecast shows no rain today in Southampton.

While speaking with India Today, Gavaskar wished ‘an exciting finish’ for the inaugural WTC Final, adding that India may look to put a competitive total and then aim at outfoxing New Zealand on the sixth day of the game.

“India will be looking to score freely and put some runs on the board and maybe try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings. An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final.

“They have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for a win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Even if there is a little bit of grass on the pitch, it won't have that much carry that was there in the earlier days. So that means batting has become a lot easier. India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the 2nd innings. They have to bowl exceptionally well to get New Zealand out,” he added.

On Tuesday, pacer Mohammed Shami brought India back with four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249. He returned with the figures of 4 for 76 after dismantling the Kiwi middle-order in the post-lunch session.