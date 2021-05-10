‘India will be well-prepared, this is probably our best chance’: Dravid predicts 3-2 win for India in England Tests

Rahul Dravid feels that Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team has a good chance of defeating England in their own backyard in the upcoming Test series.

Following the conclusion of the World Test Championship, Team India will lock horns with Joe Root and Co. in a 5-match Test series, which is scheduled for August-September 2021.

Former Indian captain Dravid, who was the last Indian captain to win a Test series in England in 2007, has predicted that India will defeat England 3-2 in this summer’s away Test series. He also added that it’s going to be their ‘best chance’ to win on English soil since 2007.

“I really do think India have a very good chance this time,” Dravid said during a webinar, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“There’s no question about England’d bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that's going to be terrific. But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root,” he added.

Dravid further mentioned that a tussle between Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ben Stokes could be an ‘interesting subplot’ in the upcoming series.

“Obviously, Ben Stokes is another one, who is a good all-rounder, but for some reason, Ashwin seems to do well against him. And that should be an interesting contest. I know he's done well against him (Stokes) in India, but it'll still be an interesting subplot to the series,” Dravid said.

“But I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there’s a lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India,” he added.

After the WTC final against New Zealand, the Indian team is scheduled to stay for an entire month before the series kicks off. The head of the National Cricket Academy believes that it’s a great opportunity for Kohli & Co as they have got ample time to prepare.

“It’s a great opportunity we’ve got. After the WTC final, they're going to be in England for a whole month before the Test series starts. I don't think any team has had that kind of time to prepare for a Test series as India will have this time, so that surely should be a great advantage,” the former Indian skipper said.