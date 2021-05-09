‘What else does he need to do’: Former cricketer questions BCCI's 'perplexing' decision to ignore RR pacer for Eng tour

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh on Sunday questioned BCCI for not including Jaydev Unadkat in the Test squad for the upcoming England tour. The Indian cricket board on Friday announced a 20-man squad for the World Test Championship final and 5-Test series against England. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were named in India’s pace unit while Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Prasidh Krishna, have been named as standby players.

Meanwhile, the selection committee didn’t consider left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat who finished the 2019-20 Ranji season with 67 wickets to his credit while leading Saurashtra.

Dodda Ganesh took to Twitter and stated that it’s ‘perplexing’ to see Unadkat being ignored despite consistent being a consistent performer at the first-class level.

“What else does @JUnadkat need to do to get into the Indian test squad. It’s perplexing to see him being ignored again and again despite great performances year after year at the FC level," Ganesh said in a tweet.

The left-arm quick responded with a tweet and wrote, “Your concern motivates me even more! Bring on the next season.”

Unadkat hasn’t played any match in whites for India since his debut in South Africa in 2010, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He conceded 101 runs and failed to scalp any wicket in that game which the hosts won by an innings and 25 runs.

The left-arm quick has played 89 first-class matches so far and has 327 wickets to his credit, including 20 5-wicket hauls and 5 10-wicket match hauls. In IPL 2021, he played four games for Rajasthan Royals and picked up as many wickets before the tournament came to an abrupt halt due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble.