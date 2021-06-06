‘India will have a slight disadvantage’: Yuvraj Singh explains why WTC Final should be a ‘best of three’

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that the upcoming World Test Championship final between Virat Kohli’s Team India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand should have been a three-match affair. Team India will be squaring off against New Zealand in the much-awaited final of the ICC WTC which begins on June 18 in Southampton. The Indian contingent has landed in the United Kingdom on June 3 and is quarantining before hitting the nets.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are currently playing the hosts in a 2-match Test series and Yuvraj believes it will be an advantage for Williamson & Co before locking horns with India in the final.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, Yuvraj said, “I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England,” Yuvraj told Sports Tak.

“There are 8-10 practice sessions but there's no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge. I do believe India is very strong because lately, we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par,” he added.

The 2011 World Cup hero said Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have to get used to the Dukes ball quickly in their maiden appearance as openers in England.

“Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds as an opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever,” Yuvraj said.

“They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly. In England, it's important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful,” he added.

