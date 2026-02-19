India women falter in chase, lose second T20I

Chandigarh: Australia bounced back in emphatic fashion to defeat India by 19 runs in the second T20I at Canberra, levelling the three-match series. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (BCCI (WPL Pic))

Determined to make amends for their rain-affected loss in Sydney, the hosts delivered a clinical performance led by Georgia Voll’s scintillating knock and a disciplined bowling effort that exposed India’s fragile middle order.

Carrying momentum from the Women’s Premier League earlier this month, where she struck a match-winning 79 in the final for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Voll once again rose to the occasion.

The young opener produced a commanding 88 off 57 balls, anchoring Australia’s innings with authority. Her 128-run opening stand with the experienced Beth Mooney (46) in just 14.5 overs laid a solid platform, allowing Australia to post 163/5 in 20 overs.

While Australia appeared poised for an even bigger total, India pulled things back commendably through medium-pacer Arundhati Reddy, who broke the opening partnership and finished with two crucial wickets. The Indian bowlers also contained Ellyse Perry (7), Phoebe Litchfield (6), and Ashleigh Gardner (10*) who were unable to accelerate late in the innings. Perry and Georgia Wareham were (0) both run out.

Chasing 164, the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana provided early hope. Shafali’s aggressive approach helped India race past the 50-run mark inside the Powerplay, putting the pressure briefly back on the hosts. However, Gardner’s breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing Shafali for 29, shifted the momentum.

Jemimah Rodrigues joined Mandhana in an attempt to stabilise the chase but Gardner struck again to remove Rodrigues, triggering a slide. Mandhana, who looked composed during her 31-run knock, fell soon after, leaving captain Harmanpreet Kaur to shoulder the responsibility.

Harmanpreet crafted a determined 36 off 30 balls to keep India’s hopes alive alongside Richa Ghosh (19). But Kim Garth’s (2/16) timely strike to dismiss the Indian skipper in the 17th over proved decisive.

India’s lower order crumbled under pressure, losing five wickets for just seven runs to finish at 144/9. Gardner was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/22.

Despite the defeat, the match marked a historic milestone for Harmanpreet, who became the most-capped player in women’s international cricket with her 356th appearance, surpassing New Zealand’s Suzie Bates.

Reflecting on the loss, Harmanpreet acknowledged the batting unit’s shortcomings. “It happens in a chase sometimes, you collapse. While batting we should have taken more responsibility. Keeping them to a decent total was the biggest positive. It’s about taking the game deeper and one batter taking responsibility and winning the game for the team,” she said.

Australia captain Molineux added, “It was a good game. Volly set it up for us and India came hard like we knew they were going to and we held our nerve which is great. We didn’t have to change too much. We learnt from the first game. Really proud how our bowlers held their nerve as well.”

With the series now level at 1-1, both teams head to Adelaide for the decisive third T20I on Saturday, with momentum delicately balanced. India would want to come out all guns blazing in the third T20I.

Brief scores:

Australia Women 163/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 88, Beth Mooney 46; Arundhati Reddy 2/30) beat India Women 144/9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Smriti Mandhana 31; Ashleigh Gardner 3/22) by 19 runs.