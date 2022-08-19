India women's squads for England T20Is, ODIs announced; Jhulan Goswami returns, Kiran Navgire earns maiden call-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the senior women's squad for the tour of England, that consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the sides in both formats, while Smriti Mandhana has been named vice-captain. Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami makes a return to the side in the ODIs. Additionally, Kiran Navgire also earned a maiden national call-up as she has been included in the T20I squad. The tour starts September 10, with the first T20I in Durham, followed by games in Derby and Bristol.

Navgire attracted eyeballs for his incredible power-hitting during the game between Velcoity and Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge earlier this year, where she smashed 69 off just 34 deliveries, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

Richa Ghosh has also made a return to India's T20I squad after missing out on a spot in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. Yastika Bhatia, meanwhile, loses her place in T20Is but has been included for the fifty-over matches. Jemimah Rodrigues has also made a return to ODIs after she was dropped for the World Cup earlier this year.

Jemimah produced impressive performances for India in the CWG, and continued on his strong run in ‘The Hundred’ before being ruled out of the tournament due to injury earlier this week.

Simran Dil Bahadur has been another addition to the squad; she has been included in both, T20Is and ODIs.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

