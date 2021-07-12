Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India women's team fined for slow over-rate in 2nd T20I against England
cricket

India women's team fined for slow over-rate in 2nd T20I against England

According to an ICC press release, the India women's team were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the 2nd T20I against England.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Indian Women's Team defeat England Women's team by 8 runs in 2nd T20I.(Twitter)

India women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a stunning win over England women's cricket team on Sunday in the 2nd T20I at Hove. Chasing 149, England were at 105/2 in the 14th over, but then they went on to lose quick wickets, and eventually lost the match by 8 runs.

But unfortunately for the Indian team, they were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. According to an ICC press release, the India women's team were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Also read: 'Our fierce leader leaves nothing to chance with preparation': India's Strength & Conditioning Coach on Virat Kohli

"Phil Whitticase of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Harmanpreet Kaur’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC release said.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," it added.

The release further stated that India skipper Harmanpreet pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. It means that there will be no formal hearing into the matter.

With the series now levelled at 1-1, the two teams will play the deciding T20I on Wednesday at Chelmsford.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india women cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP