'Our fierce leader leaves nothing to chance with preparation': India's Strength & Conditioning Coach on Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world. In his career, Kohli has scripted several records, and he is the only player who many believe could one day surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries. Kohli has scored 70 international hundreds so far - 43 in ODIs, and 27 in Tests.

A look at Kohli's numbers further indicates his strengths as a batsman - he has scored 7,547 runs in Test cricket and 12,169 runs in the ODIs. Virat Kohli is also the leading-run getter in the T20Is with 3,159 runs to his name, and he averages over 50 across all three formats.

Also read: 'It looks unlikely': Deep Dasgupta on Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together in T20 World Cup

But one thing Kohli is also known for, apart from his batting, is his dedication to his fitness. Under Kohli's leadership, fitness has become key criteria for players to be selected, and Kohli has inculcated this attitude in the entire Indian cricket roster.

Nick Webb's reply to a fan on Virat Kohli.(Instagram/Screenshot.)





So, when Team India's Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webb participated in a Q&A session on his Instagram page, many fans were quick to ask him about Kohli's fitness regime.

"It's been a while: Get your thinking cap on and ask away," he wrote in an Instagram story. A fan asked him to give a few words on Kohli to which Webb replied: "Our fierce leader who leaves nothing to chance with his preparation. Virat Kohli embraces being uncomfortable in order to be comfortable out on the field."

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Indian team is currently in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which will begin from August 4th.